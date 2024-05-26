GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A minuet that is out of step
It is time to change stereotypical gender roles

Published - May 26, 2024 01:17 am IST

Vandana Verma
Women bear the double burden of tasks at the workplace and the majority of household chores. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the ancient dance of roles, men and women twirled to a tune dictated by perceived capabilities. Women swayed gracefully in domestic realms, while men took centre stage in the great outdoors. Fast forward to today, and the melody has evolved, but an unyielding rhythm persists, especially when it comes to the household hustle.

The classic narrative is of a father returning from the daily grind while the mother orchestrates the culinary symphony. Nostalgia aside, let’s talk about the plot twist we are witnessing. Women are now rocking the professional stage, and men are tapping into domestic beats. Yet, in the kitchen, society still insists on a solo act starring women, as if culinary prowess were coded in their DNA.

Our societal scriptwriters seem to have inked expectations with a gendered pen. Childhood play scripts are carefully curated, with boys getting toy cars and girls practising door-opening skills. Fast forward to adulthood, and men dream of conquering big houses and flashy cars, while women are almost penned into a narrative of cosy homes and family-centric lives.

But let’s zoom in on the domestic drama. While women are conquering boardrooms, they are expected to continue their reign in the realm of chores. It’s a balancing act fuelled by societal expectations, often pushing women into a tightrope walk between career aspirations and domestic duties. The struggle is real, and it’s high time we rewrite this script.

