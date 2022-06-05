A matter of choice

Abjuring material riches and aggression, and investing in knowledge

Thambi is straight out of a character in The world of Nagaraj of R.K. Narayan. His life did not extend beyond the confines of a place similar to Malgudi.

I have known Thambi since childhood, a diminutive figure, timid by nature; no-one takes him seriously either at home or outside it. By nature, he displays a rare affability and extreme patience in men and matters.

He spent a normal childhood like anyone else, generally laid-back but showed a keen interest in languages. He ruminates over matters and gives an impression of a person in deep contemplation, yet unable to come firmly to a decision. His response time is too slow to any given situation. That said, he begins any activity with promise, but the tempo slows down gradually. These peculiarities worried his grandma no end.

She took him to an astrologer. To please her, he suggested that a rare person with rare qualities like him should offer a few parihaarams as propitiatory to ward off any evil eye. I appealed to her to act by scientific reasoning and not to be misled by a charlatan. She had her way more out of intuition than medical science. Her belief of catch ’em young was such that she taught him moral lessons, epics, influence of fine arts on our culture and survival skills.

His school and college studies were mediocre; nonetheless, his passion for the English language grew as he read the works of Victorian era writers that helped him to understand the nuances of the language. This kindled a latent creativity in writing. In the course of time, he earned a job which allowed him to pursue his interests in language and classical music. Alongside, he read scriptures that aided a deeper understanding.

Today’s dynamic world measures the success of a person by his material riches and aggression. Thambi did not possess any of these skills. To quote Benjamin Franklin, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Thambi has done that. His keen insight on art of living and giving, music and our culture shows his preparedness to face the changed world. And the knowledge did pay him rich dividends too.

Today, on the one hand, the media is awash with lectures on self-help, wellness, futility of wealth, motivation and so on and, on the other hand, management experts expatiate on “how to become a Warren Buffet or Elon Musk”. Both finally end up confusing the young in particular and the old in general. Life is more about realising one’s potential or self-actualisation.

Thambi is not among many of us who live by chance. He lives by choice.

A couplet in Thirukural can be quoted aptly: “Ridicule not a person by the appearance for, a minute linch-pin moves a mighty chariot.”

Thambi is not an imaginary character but he is one among many in search of the meaning of life.

