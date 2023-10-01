A magnificent writing machine

October 01, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

A person’s handwriting is as unique as her fingerprint and tells a lot about her character. The past two decades have witnessed revolutionary changes in the way we write. Writing the conventional way using pen and pencil has increasingly been replaced by electronic gadgets such as computers and smartphones. Today’s youth and students are reluctant to write with a pen or a pencil. Rather they prefer to scribble on the screen. I fear if this trend continues, in a not too distant future, we will have a generation which will be incapable of writing by hand. The art and skill of penmanship will be alien to them. The overdependence on electronic devices has seriously impacted their ability to write. I am well aware of the existence of modern writing gadgets, though the feel and pleasure of writing on paper are irreplaceable.

Even when students are compelled to write their notes and assignments, they use shoddy, inexpensive single-use plastic pens. Such pens are carelessly discarded after use, posing severe environmental problems. Students and youth should be encouraged to use fountain pens which one can use for many years, instead of ballpoint or gel pens with a limited lifespan.

I have a lifelong fascination and deep passion for fountain pens. Realising my affection, recently for my birthday, my son and daughter gifted me two precious pens.

In our school, till Class 4, only pencils were allowed but when promoted to Class 5, to our sheer joy, we were allowed to use ink pen. Back then, students were not permitted to write Board examinations using ball pen. However, rules were changed in the early 1980s which allowed students to use ball pens to write examinations.

At upper primary school, our science teacher had a gold-topped blue Hero pen which he displayed proudly on his pocket. It had a pointed tip with a golden arrow and a small nib which imparted an enchanting look to the pen. I used to watch him write in small, round letters in his book with interest. I strongly desired to own a similar Hero pen and I told my mother about my wish.

A few days later, she bought a blue fountain pen for me along with a bottle of ink. With hindsight, I still feel the pleasure of writing with that pen in the glossy pages of notebooks.

One day, my friend told me that the colour of a pen could be changed by treating it with turmeric powder. As suggested by him, I smeared my pen with turmeric paste for a few minutes and wiped it off. My friend was right indeed, the colour did change; mine from an attractive Navy blue to a drab yellow. This unexpected colour change of my pen pained me. Though I washed it umpteen times, it failed to get back its original colour. I cursed my friend, while my mother scolded me for my misadventure.

In the olden days, a fountain pen was a prized possession which lasted a lifetime. In old families, when a patriarch died, his fountain pen and spectacles were used to be preserved as an immortal memorabilia.

Near our school, there was a small shack where pens were repaired and if needed, the shopkeeper conducted an “organ transplant” by replacing the barrel, nib or feed. Occasionally, we used to clean our pen by dismantling it into individual parts, cleaning with lukewarm water, wiping them dry and then reassembling the various pieces. This kind of wellness treatment prolonged the life and quality of pens. They are durable, environment-friendly instruments.

I am deeply attached to my pens and treat them with great respect. It’s the magical machine which transforms my thoughts into meaningful words and sentences. In our childhood days, we were taught to treat books and pens with respect and reverence, a custom we inherited from our forefathers.

