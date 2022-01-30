Open Page

A magic ‘ice-breaker’ stick

I feel sad and uneasy when I catch sight of my old walking stick in a corner in my bedroom. It wears a mournful look. It was my constant companion until four months ago when my daughter brought me a sophisticated three-wheeler walker with brakes, a thing of beauty, which I couldn’t resist.

That stick was also a gift from my daughter seven years earlier when I, at 86, had become quite wobbly in the U.K. She had demonstrated to me its virtues: its height was adjustable; it was collapsible; and it would come in handy on flights for, unlike regular sticks, it could be stowed away under the seat.

That stick had served me well, particularly after I had found a new use for it on my visit to India. During my month-long stay in my Thrissur apartment, an elderly couple from Mumbai chanced to visit me with their three-year-old granddaughter, Malati. The child was cross with her grandparents and sat all bunched up in a chair some 10 feet from me, sulking.

I noticed her eyeing my stick. I casually picked it up and pretended to examine it closely while at the same time carrying on a conversation with her grandfather.

I held the stick in my hands at its lowest joint and, feigning to use great force, “broke” it and folded the loose part to the parent body with great care. I saw from the corner of my eye that Malati’s jaw had dropped. Another break, and Malati was at my side. Without paying any attention to her I held up the four-part stick by its handle and let go of my grip on the loosened parts. The parts clicked into place and the stick resumed its normal state.

“Can I try?” Malati piped up.

‘By all means, go ahead!’

The stick had magically broken the ice.

That was nearly four years ago. I was back in India again a year later for medical treatment. I had thus had many more occasions to repeat my performance with the stick, which never failed me. Then came COVID-19 and a near total ban on visitors. And I was stuck in Thrissur.

The stick keeps moping in its corner. I keep hoping for the day COVID will be a thing of the past, and my stick and I can resume breaking the ice with visiting kids.

pmwarrier9@gmail.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2022 1:40:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/open-page/a-magic-ice-breaker-stick/article38344126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY