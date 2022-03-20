A love called Holi

The young Labrador who came with the festival of colours and became a large presence

Holi was family, a young milk white Labrador with a dashing streak of gold-brown across her back. She came from a rescue shelter to live with us a few years ago. She came with the festival of colours and hence the eponymous name.

Holi was a large presence, she was here, there, everywhere. On the sofa when she wanted a snooze, her thickly padded bed when she wanted to call it a day, in the kitchen at meal time, in the balcony barking with gusto at the garbage truck, playing ball in the park with the neighbourhood children and smothering us with an ecstatic welcome when we came home.

Holi was feminine and regal with her plumed tail that was always gaily wagging, exuding a sense of wellbeing “God’s in his heaven, All’s right with the world.” When she lay sprawled in the living room, she was the picture of grace with a faraway look in her limpid brown eyes, thinking of worlds unknown. The unconditional love she gave me, the way she would place her head in my lap for a caress and the way she would beckon for a belly rub or a back rub was heart warming. She loved us with unquestioning faith and trusting confidence. Nothing can go wrong when she had those she loved with her .

We did everything when we had to leave for an urgent visit and left her at a shelter for a week, as we did on earlier occasions. Though Holi came to us with a history of seizures, with regular medication and visits to the vet, they were well under control. We were, therefore, surprised to be informed by the shelter during the weekend that she had a sudden seizure and a distended stomach and she was referred to a vet who administered an injection and placed her under sedation. He told us she was out of danger, but would require surgery within a week. The next we heard, even before we reached home, she breathed her last.

It was not merely her loss that devastated us, but the fact she died among people she did not know, suffering, in anguish, bewildered that the people she loved and who loved her were not there for her. She was let down. She left with a question in her heart. No amount of contrition or remorse will bring her back. Had she died in our arms with our tears on her face, her death would not have been so painful and she would not have felt abandoned.

Knowing her, Holi will understand and forgive us in her magnanimity from wherever she is, but there will always be soul searching and feelings of guilt. She was all of six years, too young to go. I write this tearful farewell with memories of her flooding my mind. Her collar in the drawer, her leash on the wall, her food bowl and water bowl, her play things, above all her undiluted love, are reminders of her, who was once with us and will always be.

