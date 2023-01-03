A legendary shadow play

January 03, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

To see how tholpavakoothu has bountifully inspired cinema, look no further than the logo of the recently concluded IFFK. Twenty three years ago, the late filmmaker G Aravindan collaborated with Krishnankutty Pulavar to co-create the festival’s logo, Lankalakshmi, a tholpavakoothu character, as we see it today. “This is not without reason,” says Padma Shri Ramachandra Pulavar, son of Krishnankutty Pulavar and thirteenth generation artist. He continues, “shadow puppetry was the first art form that was projected on a surface, i.e., a screen. In that sense, we may consider it as a precursor to cinema.”

Light gives life. The simple yet very fundamental premise on which shadow puppetry is based is this. It began nearly thousands of years ago in India and China, and since then, carried from these countries and spread throughout South and Southeast Asia. The rich repertoire of the tradition in India includes Tholubommalata in Andhra Pradesh, Togalu Gombeyatta in Karnataka, Chamadyacha Bahulya in Maharashtra, Ravanachhaya in Odisha, Tolu Bommalattam in Tamil Nadu, and Tholpavakoothu in Kerala.

‘Tolpavakoothu’, or the play of leather puppets, is performed in Bhadrakali temples, in the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram in Kerala. And, it is only here that there are dedicated permanent theatres for this purpose. Referred to as ‘koothumaadam’, each theatre has specific dimensions of 41 foot in length, 12 foot in height and 8 foot in width. There are about 85 such theaters abutting Devi temples in the districts mentioned above.

“My father, Krishanankutty Pulavar, championed a revival in the 1960s, when he led the art from the conventional theatre to the stage.” In 1968, E M S Namboodiripad, former Chief Minister of Kerala, invited Krishnankutty Pulavar to perform in Thiruvananthapuram, on stage, as part of Loka Malayala Sammelanam. A little later, in 1979, he, along with his family, travelled to Moscow and Tashkent, where they were the only troupe of puppeteers to use oil lamps for the performance.

Regarded as a folk theater, its origin is attributed to the legend of Darikavadam, the killing of Darika. While Kali was engaged in battle with Darika, Lord Rama was engaged in another with King Ravana. After killing Darika, Kali returned to her father’s abode and expressed disappointment that people were raving about the battle of Lanka, overlooking the valorous battle that she fought. Lord Shiva comforted his daughter and explained to her that, while both were battles of good versus evil, Ramayana Yudha or the battle of Lanka was discussed more because it was a fight between humans and demons. Kali then grieved that she was unable to witness the epic war. Lord Shiva blessed her and reassured her that the epic would be told in her shrine itself. Henceforth, the art has been practiced in Kali shrines in Palakkad, to appease the goddess.

A troupe of performers enacts the story of Ramayana, divided into 21 parts, over a span of 21 nights. Ramachandra Pulavar explains, “night after night, we return to perform one part at a time, until dawn. As these are all night performances, light is crucial and essential. We worship fire. Fire is light, fire is witness and fire is the goddess herself. The presence of fire is a must in sacred events.”

Generally, every temple of Kali in Kerala requires the presence of an oracle or velichappadu, who functions as a vehicle of the goddess when possessed. On the first night of the play, the oracle brings the flame from the inner sanctum, accompanied by drums, approaches the shadow theater and gives his blessing and the flame to the senior puppeteer or Madapulavar. Behind the screen of cloth, on which shadows would be cast, extending along its length, there is a wooden beam, or vilakku-madam, carrying 21 coconut oil lamps – made from eleven coconuts and fuelled with coconut oil – placed equidistant, to provide uniform illumination. With the help of the tukkuvilakku brought from the shrine, the pulavar lights the row of lamps. Since the fire for the lamps has been derived from the shrine, for as long the lamps burn for the many nights after, the performers believe that the goddess is seated in each of the lamps and that she is their audience. Therefore, the performances take place even without a human audience. Through the vivid and masterful interplay between light and shadow, artists retell the epic and bring its various characters to life.

Apart from temples, private individuals too can sponsor one or more performance at the theatre.

Ramachandra Pulavar and his son, Rajeev Pulavar have since expanded the narratives from Ramayana to include stories from the life of Gandhi, Panchantantra, and current affairs and widened the scope of shadow puppetry as a form of edu-tainment or infotainment, or education through entertainment, which is now gaining currency with school children.

