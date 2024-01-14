GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A keen interest on avians
Premium

Bird watching can be taken up at any time, even after retirement

January 14, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

Subramanian Parameswer
The cuckoo in the garden.

The cuckoo in the garden. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

After 30 years of work, I thought it was time to call it a day. So, with my wife, I settled down in a laid-back village in Thrissur, with full of rustic charms. There I built a small house with a lawn and a kitchen garden. My garden boasts a spectrum of colourful flowers such as hibiscus, marigold and balsam. The flowers play host to a variety of butterflies.

In our backyard, we grow tropical vegetables and fruit-bearing trees such as mango, papaya, jackfruit and guava. And these trees harbour a variety of exotic birds in varying sizes and colours, both local and migrants.

Every morning at the crack of dawn, I wake up to the sound of melodious voice of birds, singing harmoniously. After a cup of filter coffee, I hoist myself on the terrace of my house, carrying with me a pair of binoculars and a well-thumped copy of The Book of Indian Birds by Salim Ali. Bird watching has become an obsession which I developed from my childhood days.

The first bird to show up as the dawn breaks is the slender and glistering black cuckoo. This is a male bird, sporting a long tail, crimson eyes and a green bill.

It sits on the branch of a mango tree and heralds the arrival of dawn by its song. The sound reverberates in the whole area of the neighbourhood. The female possesses a dull brown body, spotted and barred with white. It’s followed by the drongo, another all-black and slim bird. The distinguishing feature of this bird is its long fork-tail or fish tail. It perches itself on a telegraph wire and makes a deep whistle.

Another common visitor, which is often heard than seen, is the large green barbet. It camouflages itself among the branches of a tree and announces its presence by its loud and familiar calls, which are answered by another bird.

Then enters the crow pheasant, an all-black, slender bird. One can easily identify with its conspicuous chestnut brown wings and a long graduated tail. It makes booming sounds at regular intervals while stalking insects.

Another bird which draws my attention as the day progresses is the white-breasted kingfisher. With brilliant turquoise blue wings and chocolate brown head and neck, it sports a long, heavy, pointed red bill. It hoists itself on a telegraph wire, sits motionlessly for minutes, and suddenly pounce on unsuspected prey such as crabs and tadpoles. It’s an amazing display of aerodynamics with a crackling sound while in flight.

A golden yellow bird which is a symbol of Thrissur is the black-hooded oriole. While in flight, it’s brilliant yellow body always contrasts with the blue sky. A harsh “nasal twang” reveals its presence.

One day, we had a distinguished visitor. A paradise flycatcher graced our garden. It was a pleasant surprise. This handsome bird announced its presence by its harsh grating voice. This silvery white bird boasts metallic black-crested head and two long and narrow ribbon like feather tail. That’s its trademark.

As afternoon sets in, my favourite bird, red-whiskered bulbul, emerges from its hideout. One can recognise this bird by its sweet, mellifluous voice. It’s chocolate brown wings, black-pointed crest, a crimson patch by the side of its eyes and rump are its distinguishing features.

Another bird which attracts my attention is magpie robin. It’s a trim, black-and-white bird with cocked tail. It’s a black patch on either side of its wings. It struts around proudly around my garden looking for crabs and locusts.

The bird which I watched with amusement is none other than the golden-backed woodpecker. This bird walks vertically or on a reverse direction with ease on the trunk of a coconut tree. It has a bright yellow plumage and pointed crimson crown. It makes a piercing cackling while gliding from tree to tree.

One bird which sheds all its inhibition is the tailorbird. As the name suggests, this bird weaves a little nest with twigs and plants. It’s an active bird.

One very favourite bird which is conspicuous by its absence is none other than the common sparrow.

subramanianparameswer9532@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.