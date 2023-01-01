A Holi adventure

January 01, 2023 01:47 am | Updated December 31, 2022 04:09 pm IST

Pilani, 1953-54. We were 10-12 students in BITS Pilani hailing from South India. We were all staying in the hostel. Out of the group, except two or three hailed from Delhi, and the others did not have any idea whatsoever of the Holi celebrations as observed in Punjab, U.P., or in Rajasthan. When they saw others storing up large quantities of powder in different colours for Holi, they got apprehensive! When they were told of the modalities of the celebrations, they got panicky and on Holi eve, they decided that the whole group would have to go out early the next morning well before sunrise to escape from the revellers.

A small temple on a hill nearby was chosen to be our destination for the day. We had estimated the hill to be around 10 km away using our rudimentary knowledge of civil engineering.

We bought large quantities of salted groundnuts, assorted biscuits, bread and cheese to serve as lunch. The die was cast! On the day of Holi, we slipped out of the campus at an unearthly hour of 4 a.m. very, very quietly so that our friends left in the hostel would not be aware of our going away. We were a very bright lot, no doubt about it!

We realised our mistake as soon as we stepped out of the campus. The heavy army boots we were wearing sunk into the sand and before we could take two or three steps, the sand had entered the boots.

Time was nearing 7 a.m. And then we saw him — and he saw us. The lone gun-toting ‘robber’ was actually coming towards us! What were we going to do? Our sharp brains worked superfast! We decided to offer him all the eatables that we had. And we would offer him all the money that we carried. We checked up in a hurry and found that we had in all ₹15.50 and eatables purchased for about ₹20 and six wristwatches. A royal ransom of almost ₹100. The gun-carrying camel rider came nearer and nearer. He must have read our faces when he neared us. He cheerfully greeted us with a loud Jairamji ki waved to us, smiled and then swerved to go his way. We hailed him with a very loud Ram Ram ji ki.

We reached the hill top and had a good darshan of Hanumanji and thanked him silently for having saved us from the “robber” earlier. (Was the camel rider really a robber? Somehow I feel he was not a robber!) We could have at least offered to share our brunch with him. Belated thought!

Thanking Hanumanji silently for having saved us,we returned to the hostel triumphantly. Then our friends saw us returning. The group of about 20 friends caught us and drenched us in many buckets of colour water sparing none.

Shouts of Holi Hai resounded all around us as we also joined them!

