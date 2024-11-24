During my years as a fellow at Oxford, I shared a kitchen at my college with a Mexican working on her doctoral thesis on the Chicano Movement, a pivotal social and political movement in the U.S. focusing on Mexican-American rights and empowerment. While preparing a meal, we would chat into the night on some common areas of interest, mainly civil rights and social justice, or the cultural preservation and identity of the minorities. The lack of anti-war or anti-discrimination efforts by the state became one of our primary areas of conversation. Latino social justice movements on intersectional feminism and identity politics gave us an insight into the wide impact of such research. Through these exchanges, I developed a profound interest in the intricate dynamics between dissent, democratic values, and the challenges posed by authoritarian narratives, a subject I went on to link to my research on dissident politics in the U.S. Our kitchen became a hub for cultural exchange and intellectual discussions, a cornerstone of postgraduate life.

Beyond intellectual discussions, I discovered the culinary heritage and the rich flavours of Chicano cuisine. Over cerveza and lively conversations, my friend and I would collaboratively cook traditional dishes such as chiles rellenos (stuffed peppers) and enchiladas rojas (red sauce-covered tortillas with meat). On some days, I would roast drumsticks or whip up Madhur Jaffrey’s iconic Chettinad pepper chicken learned from her classic BBC cookbook published decades ago. The subtle, tantalising aromas wafting through the rooms would entice neighbours to drop by for a bite. Our culinary adventures transcended mere cooking, evolving into a gastro-intellectual experience. We savoured not only the flavours but also the stories and traditions behind each dish, weaving together food, culture, and camaraderie.

It so happened that before I left Oxford, I left my crockery and some utensils neatly stored in a corner of the sideboard. Four years later, I returned to Oxford and revisited my college digs where I had spent a meaningful part of my academic life. Astonishingly, on peeping into the kitchen, I discovered my utensils exactly where I had left them. No one — not even the caretaker or cleaning staff — had disturbed them. This small gesture spoke volumes about the university’s culture of trust and respect.

I remember our kitchen’s sole refrigerator was shared by two of us, yet we effortlessly managed our individual space without prior demarcation. Each of us claimed a shelf, storing sandwiches, eggs, bacon, fish, beer, and wine. Remarkably, not a single item went missing. This unwritten understanding reinforced the spirit of fellowship that defined our living arrangement. The refrigerator, a shared space, transcended its practical purpose to represent our collective values, a testament to our harmonious interaction, where trust and mutual respect reigned.

Many, many years have gone by, and as I savour a meal of butter chicken which I often cooked back in Oxford, memories flooded in. I recalled the college library, where students could borrow books without supervision. The honour system encouraged community involvement, integrity and self-regulation, inculcating in students the practice of borrowing books without supervision, and thereby fostering a sense of responsibility and uprightness. We would simply sign out books with our names, titles, and ID numbers, and return them by dropping them into a designated box. Year-end stock checks rarely revealed more than two or three missing books.

One particular instance absorbed me. Two texts on economics went missing, and suspicion subtly fell on an Asian couple researching economics within the college. Invited to dinner at their residence, I spotted the missing books on a lower shelf.

We later jokingly remarked, “Only a South Asian could think of such a theft!” Having experienced similar incidents during my M.Phil. days, I was not surprised.

Back then, some classmates would tear out chapters or steal entire books, leaving the library vandalised. We knew the culprit — the eldest in our batch, who ironically posed as a fatherly figure to us aspiring teachers. His actions went unchecked, but the memory lingered. Oxford’s library, however, stood in stark contrast. Its trust-based system and minimal losses demonstrated the power of shared accountability and academic integrity.

The shared kitchens and resources at Oxford created a nurturing environment for postgraduate students and visiting fellows, encouraging a spirit of closeness and intellectual curiosity. Through mealtime discussions, individuals formed lasting connections, broadened their academic horizons, and developed enduring bonds.

