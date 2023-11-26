A game with chocolate

November 26, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

Back when I was a child, I always brought home from school the chocolates classmates distributed on their birthdays. Once home, I would kept them safe for my mother. My sister would try her best to snatch them away from me, but I always had secret chocolate hideouts. And when my mother came home after work, I would run towards her and hand her over the chocolate I had been keeping aside for her the whole day.

Children in class would have their chocolates during recess time, but I would keep it for my mother and wait for her to come back home. It was like a prized trophy and the joy I felt while I handed it to her was immeasurable. Her favourite brand was different from mine. So here was the deal: if I got my favourite, I would have it, but any other, I would give it to her.

Yes, she had to have it... she couldn’t say ‘no’ to the one thing I had been carrying around for her the whole day. This went on till I reached college and then it was no longer chocolates for birthdays but cakes and ice creams. I forgot about this little act of bringing home chocolates till my toddler came back from her playschool and quickly opened up her bag and took out one. Then she explained that she brought it home for me.

I could see the sparkle in her eyes and it took me back to my childhood days. I could feel a sense of joy and maybe this was how my mother felt years ago when I did the same for her. Happily I took a bite from it and gave the other half to my mother.

gopikagpn@gmail.com