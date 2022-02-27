A game of polo on buffaloes

Two village lads and an impromptu game

Two dark, heavy buffaloes with baleful eyes emerged from under the rain tree. Up on them were two scrawny village lads. The animals traipsed with gyrating bellies on which dangled rhythmically the legs of the wide-eyed riders.

The buffaloes stopped in the middle of the dry lake. Two pairs of stones served as goal posts. Cows and nanny goats that were nibbling the grass stood around as spectators. A few birds on the tree chirped, enjoying an aerial view of the proceedings.

Both the boys held in their hands long sticks that served as mallets. A ball of sorts lay in the middle. Before long, they drove their mounts to their goal posts, turned and raced towards the ball in the centre like gladiators. The younger of the two first made contact with the ball and hit it hard. By now, the animals seemed to have got into the spirit of the game and charged thunderously, under a swirl of dust, urged on by their riders. There were several vigorous gallops between the two posts, yet no goal was scored. Not before the 6.30 train passed by noisily over the bridge beyond, whistling shrilly, when the younger rider let out a whoop of joy as he scored the only goal. His elder opponent hopped down and hugged him.

It was getting dark. Gone were the spectators of cows and goats. The birds had fallen silent. Helped by his companion, the younger one got down from the animal. He took leave and started walking with a noticeable limp back home, using the stick that doubled as a mallet, his buffalo mount following him with intermittent swishes of its tail. He looked at the receding figure of his friend with pride. Had he not met his physical challenge by making the buffalo his mount to play a vigorous game without wallowing in self-pity?

