January 22, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

My recent visit to my alma mater reintroduced me to the definition of evolution when a student said “coding” is his hobby. Unconventional and progressive indeed.

As we move towards a digitally dominant world, it is quite essential to be well-informed because the drastic change in belief dynamics can lead to positive and negative outcomes. While children are able to explore new hobbies and enrich technical skills and people, in general, are succeeding in their digital endeavours, there is a dark side to it as well.

To be specific, in times when hashtags rule the world and trends overshadow facts, there is a very thin line between awareness and illusion.

Not very long ago, owing to the influence of social media, a few words such as anxiety, OCD, depression, and trauma became a part of regular conversations. The use of these words has gone up to such an extent that it has become tough to distinguish between reality and assumption. This leads to a loss of value of these critical mental and psychological illnesses while also being harmful to the actual sufferers.

Most of us might have come across our friends or relatives using these words while referring to their recent experiences. Even children aged 13 or 14 are using such expressions.

As the word ‘depression’ is used in reference to emotions such as sadness or boredom, it loses its true meaning of being a critical mental condition. People suffering from an illness might be in danger of receiving incorrect advice for their betterment. They will be made to believe that they will feel better in a day or two. This will only worsen the situation leading to insecurity.

Further, influencers or content creators publish solutions in the form of Twitter threads, such as “10 meticulous cleaning tricks for the OCD person inside you”, “Ways to overcome depression in a week”, “Philosophies to boost mental health” as part of a vicious demand-supply cycle to which ignorant people fall prey. Readymade tricks are equal to an article, lacking originality, produced by an AI-based software (example: Chat GPT).

The word ‘trauma’ has become the word of the decade. Mistaking anything for trauma can cause long-term damage. It is equal to living an illusion.

In all of this, those who actually faced, or are facing, trauma are the most disadvantaged because of a lack of awareness and guidance. Confusion and complexity complicate the situation as they start developing traits and a personality associated with trauma response. In India mainly, there is a prevalence of stigma around these illnesses. Families overlook possible symptoms of these disorders while dismissing signs of discomfort, making it almost impossible for sufferers to seek help. Information overload sometimes projects false as true, misleading the vulnerable only to lose themselves and loved ones and ultimately ruin their lives.

There are many theories in psychology centred on depression and trauma, including those postulated by Freud and Adler. But theories are half-truths, not solutions. There is theory “A” today and there will be theory “B” tomorrow.

According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people globally suffers from a mental disorder.

Information, communication, self-awareness, appreciation of different perceptions, and open-mindedness, and if required, genuine treatment will help one overcome whatever it is that is troubling them. Solutions are subjective and unique to every individual which can be found only when that particular individual reflects on his/her problems, and experiences and communicates about them with a trusted elder or a professional. Here, the importance of child counsellors in schools is as paramount as the normalisation of mental illnesses and the accessibility of helplines for the public to seek help.

Not all is wrong with media. There are various people who are trying to educate society with authentic information. As responsible citizens, we must try to contribute to the same for humanity, for loved ones, and for ourselves. Hence, I write this, hoping to spread awareness of the importance of mental health and its management in the right way.

“Learn, grow and prosper, for that’s when the essence of evolution you nurture.”

