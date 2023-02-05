A cycle show

February 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated February 04, 2023 04:54 pm IST

A few decades ago, it was a small sleepy village. People used to go about doing their daily chores maintaining usual silence that broke only when they talked, enquiring about a necessity or sharing a joke with their neighbours.

Days used to pass without much ado. One day, an amusers’ party, consisting of a man and three members of his family, came to the village. The head of the family was a youth who had with him, along with other things of their daily use, one old bicycle. He took an oath before the elders of the village that he would remain only on his bicycle and would not touch a single particle of earth for seven continuous days, which meant he would eat, sleep, bathe and do anything and everything only remaining on his bicycle. Anyone who found him breaking this oath could throw them away out of their village. There was a big banyan tree in the centre of the village, under the shade of which the family was permitted to stay.

Sufficient awe was already generated among the villagers as they could not imagine the unusual possibility of a man staying on a bicycle for seven consecutive days.

The following day, it all started. Before embarking on the performance, Cycle Ramudu, as the villagers called him, had a bath in broad daylight and robed himself in fresh white clothes. An old picture of Lord Sri Venkateshwara with vermilion marks all over the deity was placed at the base of the banyan tree and a devotional song was played in high volume from the rugged gramophone they brought with them. The serene atmosphere and the solemness of the scene that sprang up before their own eyes mesmerised the villagers who gathered there one after the other since that morning.

As the crowd watched in rapt attention, Cycle Ramudu performed the first feat. The crowd gasped in admiration and astonishment as he did the trick within a few seconds time. He achieved this at the same time of jumping on to the seat of the bicycle by making the front wheel to turn 90 degrees to the left. This trick made the bicycle to remain in a stable position as the whole body of the bicycle took the shape of ‘L’. In that position, the bicycle would not tilt to either side, since the front wheel had given it a firm and settled base. Now sitting comfortably on the seat, Cycle Ramudu bowed before the crowd and performed a namaskaram. The crowd clapped for a long time.

As promised, he performed all his feats remaining on the cycle. He took his time since he had to entertain the crowd for seven long days. When not preforming any feats, he was seen pedalling the cycle, making rounds in the assigned place.

As days passed, he started to appear withered, the ordeal of always remaining on the bicycle gradually taking its toll on the wellness of his physical being. On the final day, there was a grand show of the hardest of feats reserved for that day. He almost looked like a wilted leaf ready to fall down from the branch of a tree. When at last he alighted from the bicycle, he collapsed on to the ground. Women took great pity on him for the unusual and genuine struggle he underwent for the sake of earning a livelihood for his family. They donated very liberally.

Contended, the amusers’ family left the village the next day. The show might have continued afresh in another village. There was nothing unusual in it. The unusual thing that disturbed the minds of the villagers was the way the performer stuck to his word and didn’t leave the bicycle even while attending to nature’s calls. Some villagers even followed him secretly up to the last point. What they saw there no one revealed and no one complained either. Instead, they remembered the famous old saying that reads, “Created vocations there are as many as one crore; All are meant to earn a meal or two by the needy and the poor”.

venkat0521@gmail.com