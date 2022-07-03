Shunning a language

Why do some consider their mother tongue inferior?

It is not unusual for private schools to enforce the English-only rule on their students and teachers. I had to face this rule myself at one point, but my school was lenient for most of my years there. Hindi was mostly acceptable at my alma mater, and yet, my regional language was not. For the past many days, the reason for that has been plaguing my mind. Why was it that Haryanvi was forbidden in a school in Haryana?

“To encourage the usage of English language among students in order to enhance the related skills” — that typical response obviously does not apply here. If that were the case, Hindi (and even Punjabi) would have been similarly discouraged. No, there is another explanation for it. This rejection of the language was not unique to my school. In truth, a good chunk of the State’s population considers its regional language to be “coarse” and “crude” — merely a twisted version of Hindi.

I did not fully realise this while I was a school student, but as they say, hindsight is 20/20. It is now evident in the manner in which some teachers used to react to hearing the dialect in the classrooms. It is evident by the reluctance of many children from Haryanvi families to use the language, their mother tongue, in front of others.

The new generation of Haryanvi-speaking parents make an effort to interact with their children in shudh Hindi, more prominently in urban areas. This is saddening because they are only doing so in the best interest of their children, considering that knowing Haryanvi certainly won’t help them in social and educational settings. Harsh-sounding as it may be, Haryanvi is still the first language to many, and hence a major part of their cultural identity. It should not be something to be shunned.

I might be exaggerating a little, but this seems like a cultural disaster in the making to me. While I was contemplating all of this, I ended up contacting two friends from university, one from the south and another from northeast. Not nearly a big enough sample, I’m aware, but bear with me. I was able to find out that at least one northeastern state is in a similar situation.

With our nation’s linguistic diversity, surely there are more such cases. It sounded absurd to me that I have never witnessed anyone talk about this. We ought to start addressing the current state of affairs and then move towards acceptance and appreciation of our regional languages.

