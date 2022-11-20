  1. EPaper
A courtly language
The language used in courts are alien to all but those in the legal profession

November 20, 2022 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Veer Raj Veer
Legal documents are as good as blank sheets of paper for most people in our country.

One winter afternoon I found myself in the High Court of Rajasthan. The lawyer, a family friend, had called and said, “I think it’s a reasonable time that we file a substitution application.”

“What is that?” I asked. “Now that your mother’s no more, you will become the party to the property dispute. You are the legal heir. We need to submit an application. I’ll get the papers ready,” he said.

“When?” “Tomorrow, 11 a.m. Chamber 416, Building D.”

The court was relatively empty when I entered, and the black and whites of the lawyers with their confident and cool demeanour presented a pure contrast to the ordinary clothes of their clients and their bent backs and humble looks. The clients always look at their lawyers with a certain awe, with some strange respect that a saint deserves, I thought.

The stone façade of the building led to a long corridor lined with the administrative offices and at the end, it opened to the lawyer’s chambers. These modern buildings are in dissonance with the old stone building, I thought, as I walked past another set of metal detectors. Building A, Building B, Building C, I counted and then I saw my lawyer coming out of Building D.

“I’m off to lunch. I eat early, it’s good for digestion. Come along. Are you hungry,” he asked. “No, sir.”

“Don’t be formal with me. I am your uncle. It’s unfortunate to handle lawsuits at your age, but I am here to help you. Come along,” he said.

We sat in a huge dining hall cum canteen and looking at any particular group of lawyers, one could see who was the senior, just by his casual ease and the nervous glance of the others.

“Can you get that file for me,” he turned and told his assistant. The assistant brought the file and sorting out some papers the lawyer said, “Sign at the end of each page and then here.”

“May I read them?” He laughed heartily and said, “Of course, of course. I always ask my clients to read the papers before signing them. I will tell you something. There are lawyers who take signatures of their clients on blank sheets of paper. Imagine! Blank sheets of paper! Whereas I? I never do that…Imagine! Signing on a blank sheet of paper!”

Words sans meaning

I smiled and started reading the papers: “I…solemnly affirm… appellant… petitioner… competent… bequeathing… property… executed…deponent.” I signed them and gave it back to my lawyer.

“Satisfied?” he asked. “Yes. But may I say something, if you don’t take offence.”

“Sure. Tell me.”

“This piece of document that I read is as good as blank sheets of paper for most people in our country.” He smirked and said, “Well, well, young man. Let’s say it’s a courtly language.”

