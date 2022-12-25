A change of seasons and moods

December 25, 2022 12:41 am | Updated December 24, 2022 02:27 pm IST

The northeast monsoon has cooled the atmosphere and people are feeling most relieved after the scorching heat of this year’s summer. In fact, there is a welcome chill in Chennai.

For the past three years, India and the rest of the world have been in the grip of a fear caused by a pandemic and the consequent restrictions. Sociability was the casualty. Weddings and other functions and all social interactions were given up. People were almost prisoners confined to their homes. Not only India but also the rest of the world was in similar grip. Schools were closed, and online teaching was introduced which did very little for the children.

Sabhas provided another type of educational and cultural entertainment to the people of Chennai. Even they went online! Technology overtook natural process. Life and living of the people changed all over the world. Travel also became difficult so much so one could not see the music birds of the season from abroad in Chennai.

Now after three years of isolation, stars seem to look up and slowly the people are witnessing reality and life. Restaurants and hotels have opened up. Sabhas are having their December cultural programmes of music, dance and drama, which will quench the long-denied thirst of the rasikas. The cultural month of December will provide good Carnatic music to the listeners, and dance performances as a feast to the eyes and ears. The sound of music and jingling of the dancers’ anklets will, I hope, make this December a musical one. The change of season will uplift the mood of the people. The online classes and performance of the artists took life out of the people all over the world, and it was good these were over. Not to forget the Sabha canteens in Chennai and some specialise in visiting them only!

The sound of music and jingling of bells from the anklets of belles make this December refreshing after three years and change the mood of the people in Chennai and from abroad during this largest music festival in the world.

Oh! What a nice feeling. The late Queen Elizabeth II, in her Christmas address to the nation, once said, “Technical advancement cannot replace human relationships.” So true.

