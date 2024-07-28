A case for menstrual leave

As Union Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani said “menstruation is not a handicap”, and questioned the need for an employer to be in the know of a woman’s menstrual cycle.

The socialisation engendering menstruation in India is fraught with three forms of sexism: hostile, benevolent and ambivalent. As a matter of hostile sexism, menstruation is perceived as an object of shame, disgust, impurity; as a matter of benevolent sexism, its discussion is reduced to “womanhood” and “feminine fragility” and reinforces repronormative expectations on people assigned female at birth. In other words, persons assigned female at birth are not seen beyond the surface of their bodies. This is called objectification. The latter form of sexism is what pervades existing menstrual leave policies in a number of countries such as Japan, Zambia and Indonesia which provide menstrual leaves as means to safeguard women’s future and compulsory roles as “mothers.” Therefore, our attitudes concerning menstruation are a combined form of hostile and benevolent sexism, namely, ambivalent sexism.

Menstrual leaves are currently offered in certain provinces in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Mexico. Spain recently became the first European country to introduce a paid period leave legislation. The draft legislation enacts that women can avail themselves of temporary sick leave if they experience painful periods for such number of days as a doctor prescribes.

Menstrual leave policies have been opposed mainly on the following grounds. It can run the risk of justifying biological determinism: a heteropatriarchal form of scientific enquiry which uses biological differences between “men” and “women” to justify the inferior status of women in society. Biological determinism has also informed menstrual health studies which has limited its enquiry to merely physiological aspects of menstruation overlooking individual physiology, genes and psychology. Some feminists have raised the argument that menstruation is hardly uniform and menstrual leave results in homogenising identities of menstruators, thereby becoming an act of patronisation. Menstrual leave may also result in the medicalisation of menstruation. The medicalisation of menstruation engenders the perception that menstruation is “debilitating” for all women and that they are unable to discharge their work duties efficiently, that it is an illness and affects all women. They have also argued that menstrual leave is a rollback of years of feminism work in which they had asserted that the inherent worth and dignity of women is the same as that of men, which was in turn, the basis for equal work and equal pay.

However, a menstrual leave policy holds numerous advantages, countering scepticism about period pain being mere discomfort. Scientific literature rebuts this, citing dysmenorrhea as common and ranging from mild to severe symptoms such as nausea, cramps, headaches, diarrhoea, and fever. In India, 2.5 million suffer from endometriosis, affecting one in 10 globally. Menstrual leave aids those disrupted by menstruation, providing a platform to address related issues, recover, seek treatment, or prioritise mental health. Public spaces pose challenges for those with disabilities, exacerbating discomfort. Confidentiality is crucial for menstruating genderqueer and trans individuals navigating workplaces lacking gender-neutral facilities, safeguarding them from potential discrimination and violence.

Legislation, must therefore, recognise all the aforesaid drawbacks and take special care to address them.

De-gendering of menstruation: The words “menstruator” and “menstrual products” must be used to recognise and acknowledge that not all persons who menstruate are women and at the same time, not all women menstruate. This is important because a self-perceived gender identity has been affirmed as a concomitant right under Article 19(1)(a) in the NALSA judgment, and also goes on to show that not all persons assigned female at birth are “women”; they can be transmen, genderqueer or be non-binary.

Resisting repronormative and heteropatriarchal expectations on women: By not limiting the beneficiaries of this legislation to just ciswomen, and expanding the right to menstrual leave and other support needs to persons of other gender identities, the legislation must effectively rule out repronormativity as the principle or intention behind offering menstrual leave.

Must cover menopausal discomforts also: The definition of “menstrual leave” must also include menopause to acknowledge the specific needs of aged menstruators who experience significant discomfort during menopause.

Wide application of the legislation to every establishment and for all types of employments, whether contractual or not.

Accommodate individual preferences of menstruators: Menstruators may either choose to take the leave or not in line with their personal needs and requirements. To take menstrual leave, a request must be made to their employer or the authority concerned.

Flexibility to employers: Employers may consider alternatives to menstrual leaves by garnering opinion from their employees and assessing what is preferred and workable by their employees. However, for establishments in respect of factories, mines, docks, building or other construction work or plantation, menstruators engage in physically intensive labour, and employers must be mandated to give two days of paid menstrual leave every month whenever requested by them. Evidence from Indonesia of mine workers also show that women workers are more inclined to invoke menstrual leave than office workers.

Specific duties of employers in establishments in respect of factories, mines, dock, building or other construction work or plantation: Ensuring clean toilets with water, providing menstrual leave unconditionally, supplying menstrual products, allowing rest periods during menstruation, and offering double wages for the first two days of menstruation if leave is not taken. This acknowledges how menstruation discomforts are exacerbated when intersecting with problems of class and caste.

Prevent outing of menstruating employees: Employers should be mandated to ensure confidentiality of disclosure of menstrual status whenever specifically requested so by a menstruator. This protects not only transmen, non-binary and genderqueer menstruators from having their gender identity and safety imperilled but also prevents the outing of menstruating ciswoman who would have to face social censure as a consequence.

Resist medicalisation of menstruation and protects bodily integrity and individual dignity of menstruators: An explicit prohibition should be placed on requiring menstruators to show medical proof of menstruation and forcing menstruators from having to undergo medical examinations. This affirms that menstruation is not an illness.

The legislative framework must, therefore, aim at navigating the complexities associated with menstrual leave, promote substantive equality, recognise diverse interests, and safeguard the dignity and autonomy of menstruators. It should strike a balance between addressing the unique challenges faced by menstruators and avoid potential pitfalls associated with biological determinism, medicalisation and workplace equality.

