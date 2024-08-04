A bird saved

The summer sun has beaten down heavily this year. Even the neighbourhood parks have been wearing a deserted look, but today was different. With schools closed, the park echoed with the sounds of laughter and shouts. Children, free from the confines of classrooms, were enjoying the lazy days of the summer vacation. It was amid this joyous chaos that children stumbled upon a sight that tugged at their heartstrings. They spotted a tiny Shikra chick, huddled on the ground, its once bright eyes dull.

The neighbourhood children, ever curious, gathered around. By chance, my wife was crossing the park and she noticed the unusual quiet. The children were trying to hide, but with a bit of cajoling, they blurted out what had transpired. An ardent pet lover and a compassionate person, my wife suggested children taking the chick home until she could take it to the vet in the evening. But to her dismay, we learnt that their mothers baulked at the suggestion. The thought of a wild bird in their homes was too much to bear. So, the poor bird was kept on a low nagging branch in the park where children could oversee her.

Two days passed, and the children sporadically checked on the welfare of the poor bird — each chirp of the chick a gnawing worry for the lot. My wife was not ready to leave it to its fate. Finally, armed with nothing but a shoebox lined with soft cloth, she took matters into her own hands.

Despite her hectic business day, she took the bird to the vet. After a primary inspection, the vet advised her to take it to the charitable animal hospital in Chandni Chowk. I was not very happy when my wife communicated this idea to me. However, I gave in, and the tiny creature, lighter than a feather, nestled in the box as my wife, our son, and I made the long journey to Chandni Chowk.

Initially, the thought of a charitable animal hospital in the bustling heart of Delhi filled me with apprehension. But as we walked into the clean, organised space, a wave of relief washed over us. The staff, kind and efficient, examined the chick and offered a glimmer of hope.

They explained that the bird would be fine after a day or two of care. They added that she would be freed into nature and would not be returned. They reassured us that the bird would receive the best possible care. Many people would not go this far for a little bird. You have given it a chance, they added. She blushed, and our chests swelled with pride.

In that moment, I realised it was not just about the chick. It was about the spark of empathy we had perhaps ignited in our son, the silent bond I had forged with my wife through her passion, and the quiet satisfaction (which I won’t express) of doing the right thing. The initial apprehension melted away, replaced by a warmth that spread through our entire family. It is pertinent to mention that I was informed by my wife that the vet did not charge for the examination of the bird and also provided the food free of cost.

I hope it happens with everyone that the immense pleasure of seeing your loved ones happy, and the knowledge that you had all played a part in saving a life, made it a day you would not soon forget.

