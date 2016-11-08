Some more rasam, please

We were invited to lunch at a relative’s place. Amid the mouth-watering South Indian delicacies, rasam proved to be the stealer. With a generous helping of rice and rasam, my better half's joy knew no bounds as he remarked: “This is the ultimate!” Being out of the homeland, in the U.S. for about three months making do with available stuff, the traditional Indian three-course meal had been shelved.

‘Rasam’ aka ‘saaru’, the traditional soup with tamarind juice, tomato, chilli pepper, cumin and lentil, topped with coriander and ‘tadka’ with ghee is a hot favourite and must for most South Indians, and several others too who have acquired a taste for it. I am told that now, just as iced tea and cold coffee, rasam is also marketed as chilled rasam!

Though no fan of the quotidian rasam, I recall my childhood when grandfather would slurp rasam cupped in his hands, while grandma patiently stood beside, pouring ladle after other until he was satiated. Eating rasam served on a plantain leaf at weddings is an art that I could never master.

It always flowed down, soiling my clothes or on to the next leaf, inviting dirty looks from the person sitting next to me.

“So mo” rasam, our two-rasam rice and vegetable-old niece’s babble, proved it once again. ‘So Mo’, this is the way the child pronounces ‘Some More!’ And this cute one was eating at the table from a bowl with rasam and vegetable in it. What more?

