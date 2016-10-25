Age and the outrage

Surely, anybody has the right to grow old, gracefully resting on one’s laurels. Looking good should not be a personality burden; at all ages it should be in the manner. Being Rajini the superstar now seems an unbearable burden for Rajini the man.

There was unprecedented hype over the film Kabali, but after seeing it that seemed totally unwarranted. I was all set to see it abroad, on the Net, as a night show, but fell asleep within the half hour. I was determined to see it in full the next afternoon. I did so with great difficulty, quite horrified at the mindless violence, the ugliness of it all. The poor casting too made the movie pathetic. I was shocked to hear that Kabali was banned for under-16s in Singapore, but families were going to nearby Johore, in Malaysia, to see it.

Rajini has always been infallible in his choice of heroine — the sizzling Nagma and Shriya, the coy Soundarya, the bubbly Khushboo, the glamorous Ash, and the baddie Ramya Krishnan.

Kabali had no such sizzle. Radhika Apte, and Dhansika were damp squibs, completing Rajini’s ineffective role. Did I say role? He had no role, no punchlines, he had no personality fizz. An uncomfortable laugh tried in the old manner, a vacant vapid look into the distance in an attempt to make him look enigmatic — it was apparent that the hype overtook the hero, perhaps even before the movie went on the sets.

Rajini’s characteristic ‘mother sentiment’ a la MGR was missing, and so was the usual enjoyable comedy. Has he become a cash cow for his family, and the film fraternity? Can he not take some rest, instead of seeing his hard-earned fortune being frittered away on failed family-made films?

I remember seeing Rajini in the late 1970s, at M.N. Nambiar’s home, for the annual Ayyappa puja, dressed as an Ayyappanmar, ready for the pilgrimage to Sabarimala. He would be sitting quietly, without any airs, along with other actors like Sarath Babu. Rajini’s stardom was already peaking. A family friend of mine was staying close to the actor’s home. One day, the friend’s teenage son found Rajini up a tree, stuck on a branch. The boy gently talked, and helped the dazed hero down. For some time afterwards Rajini would refer to the boy as his saviour.

The simplicity of a shared room with the trusted Sathy, his confidant for many years, was not forgotten by Rajini. Helping ordinary people became a motto of Latha and Rajini. I remember going to see a new store in Alwarpet, I think it was called the Budget Store. Run by wife Latha, it was selling pure quality provisions at fair prices, giving employment to needy women. The Ashram School too was started just about then, with worthy aims.

The store soon changed to selling saris from home, helped by, and for, the same needy women. I had gone for a kids’ birthday party next door to Rajini’s Poes Garden home. Latha sent a message asking us all to please come and see, and if possible, support by buying saris — all nominally priced for around Rs. 300.

I entered Rajini’s home, greeted by Latha, who showed us the saris. One was purchased, and I was rather taken aback at the simple home. I saw the formal drawing room where the star was often photographed for features, and then we all left — star-struck, and stupefied by the simple living.

His movies always had such lilting songs—‘Style style thaan’ from Baasha, Tillana tillana’ from Muthu, ‘Minsara’ from Padayappa, ‘Rara’ from Chandramukhi, and the unforgettable ‘Rakamma kaiya thattu’ from Thalapathi. No such lilt came from Kabali: it was all just rather crude.

The fast paced excitement and music of Baasha made Rajini the icon, and the style icon that he has been, for so many years. ‘Baasha, Baasha’ my little daughter would chant, exactly as in the movie. Such was the magnetism he created.

A sequel to Kabali seems horrifying. Again, sadly, it seems a family fortune thing.

The name Kabali for me conjures up old memories — of going to school in a rickshaw pulled, and later driven by a man called Kabali. The movie by the same name has vaporised as a boring failure, despite the crores of rupees purportedly spent, and made.

I’m sure Rajini the master strategist will get his act together, in active acting, or otherwise. ‘Pazhaga vandirikom’, he says beguilingly, in Sivaji. He is here to mingle with the fans, let new movies not de-mystify Rajini — the star, the man.

rupa.gopal@gmail.com