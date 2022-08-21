60 is the new 40

Life, as they say, begins at 60, and it is a fascinating beginning. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/IStockPhoto

The other day, I came across an advertisement for the commercial launch of a large cluster of apartment blocks in the suburbs. The marketing blurb gushed about the superbly designed layout and the amenities: play area for children, games enclosures for teens, and for the other age groups, a jogging track, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a gym, and so on. The USP was that there was something in it for all age groups.

Having exhausted that laundry list of amenities, their marketing team probably sensed something amiss. They seemed to have looked about for any group that had been left out. So in their very last line, they announced there were some features even for those above 65 — the peace and quiet of the wooded surroundings, for one. And then they seemed to have run out of ideas for things that people in their sixties may want to engage in. I read that sentence again. “Even at 65…,” it said, and went on with other supposedly kind words for the senior citizens. Wait a minute, I thought, what is the word “even” doing in that sentence? It meant normally the senior lot couldn’t expect to be catered for much, besides the few park benches and a sedate walkway around the building. That raised my hackles — at the condescension in the concession that “even” at 65, you can have a life!

That kind of certificate the seniors don't need from the opinionated future seniors. The prevalent presumption is that the sixties, just because they are the age of retirement in many organisations, is somehow the end phase of one’s life. Or if not the end, then probably the beginning of the end. Wrong again. The sixties are the end of one’s service in an organisation, not the end of anything else. If there has to be an end of anything, it could only be the end of the beginning. Life, as they say, begins at 60, and it is a fascinating beginning.

First, the retirees can’t begin to believe the day is theirs to spend as they like. For the first few years post their retirement, many a senior citizen wakes up every morning with a foreboding ingrained over 30-odd years of service, of things that need to be done, the long to-do list at office that never ended, the deadlines that had to be met, the things that should have been done yesterday, the business targets that one almost always fell short of, and a hundred other things. It takes a blurred 15 minutes in the morning darkness to realise that the hectic days are over, and one can get back to sleep. That, in fact, enthuses the senior to get out of bed with a newfound sprightliness. The clincher is when the senior undertakes the morning walk, and sees the crammed buses, hundreds of cars and backpack-laden office-goers on their two-wheelers thundering past on their way to get their to-do list started for the day.

And later, he walks back home, and a cup of coffee later, he enjoys a moment of self-congratulation when he pauses by the mirror and says, “You've come a long way, baby,” and frozen-shoulder permitting, pats himself on his back for having made it to this stage of life in one piece.

While in service, one’s eternal complaint was there was no time to stand and stare. The image of caged monkeys eyeing distant trees wouldn’t have been much off the mark. One sang with feeling the song Dil Dhoondta hai, fursat ke raat din, the yearning for a quiet day, and the hankering for a quality time some day. Well, that someday is here, awaiting fulfilment. The advances in medical science have expanded our lifespan, and 60 is the new 40, or whatever number one might assign to one’s current biological calendar. The fun starts now, and it is time to seize the day!

