YSR Congress Party deals with protests before polls

January 17, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

As political heat rises in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the general elections and Assembly elections, the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is facing trouble. While it is struggling to deal with growing dissent among leaders who have been denied tickets to contest elections, it is also facing protests by various sections, including government employees.

Tens of thousands of workers from various departments have been demanding better wages and benefits. Many associations and groups are either protesting or are planning to protest in the run-up to the elections. Only some of them have stopped their protest for now after the government assured them that it would examine their demands.

Anganwadi workers and helpers, too, are at loggerheads with the government. Since December 12, they have been demanding salary hikes and benefits on par with other government staff. After multiple rounds of talks with the protesters failed, the government tried to clamp down on the protests by invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1992. But the protesters remained defiant, declaring that their strike will continue until the government gives in to all their demands.

Leaders of teacher unions say they are frustrated by the “prolonged indifference of the government” to their fair demands. The AP United Teachers’ Federation is gearing up for a series of protests in phases, culminating in a proposed maha dharna in the first week of February in Vijayawada. They are demanding payment of pending arrears under different heads to the tune of ₹18,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramedical and other employees working in 104 and 108 ambulance services have served a strike notice to the health department for a proposed strike from January 23. They are seeking an increase in their pay and other emoluments besides job security, which they would get if they are made part of the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services.

Outsourced municipal workers have temporarily called off their State-wide indefinite strike after their leaders were called for talks with Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Y. Srilakshmi. Around 55,400 Accredited Social Health Activists are also staying away from work insisting that they be paid a minimum salary of ₹26,000 per month.

Municipal teachers joined the league crying foul over a government order that brings municipal schools under the supervision of the Education Department. Contract and outsourced employees of the Samagra Shiksha scheme recently called off their 22-day strike after the government agreed to implement some of their demands. Mid-day meal workers, electricity department employees, construction workers, village revenue assistants, and field assistants of the rural development wing all have a common grouse: despite inflation, their incomes have barely gone up. They all say Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised them wage hikes and better working conditions during his padayatra at the time of the 2019 elections, but has gone back on his word.

The protesting groups are angry with the manner in which the government has handled their concerns. Many feel that the government’s hardline approach to strikes has exacerbated the problem. The delay in finding solutions lies in the fact that increased pay offers will need to be paid out of the existing budgets.

Meanwhile, the protests have given the Opposition an opportunity to target the government for its “failures”. The Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party combine, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have all been attacking Mr. Reddy and asserting that the people will not vote for him this time as he has frittered away the “one chance” given to him to serve the State.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Mr. Reddy’s party won 151 of the total 175 Assembly segments. The YSRCP also swept the general elections winning 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Wading through these challenging times, Mr. Reddy has coined a slogan, ‘Why not 175?’, to inspire his party’s rank and file to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies this time. While it may not be easy to quantify the impact of the growing dissent, both within his own party and outside, on the election results, the potential it holds can’t be ruled out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.