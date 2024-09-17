Women-led development in the Rajya Sabha

The phrase ‘women-led development’, which was recognised as one of the six focal points during India’s presidency of the G20, has always been a cornerstone of the government’s priorities and policies. Under a women-led development approach, women are not just beneficiaries of development, but also set the agenda for development. They are key participants in planning and decision-making.

Measures in the House

At a time when women are leading governance and development initiatives across the world, India’s legislature, a pivotal organ of its democracy, cannot afford to be left behind. It is in this backdrop that the Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankar, has introduced a slew of progressive measures in the proceedings of the House as well as in the Secretariat. Mr. Dhankar has always held the view that the role of women in Parliament is enormous. He has stated that women are the backbone of Parliament and the country’s economic development.

When the nation witnessed the historic passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill), 2023, Mr. Dhankar, in a historic move, reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons to include only women. He emphasised that this would “send a powerful message to the world at large and it would symbolise that they held a ‘commanding position’ during this epochal moment of change”.

Mr. Dhankar also began the practice of nominating four women members, who constitute 50% of the panel of vice-chairpersons. As a result, S. Phangnon Konyak became the first woman Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland to preside over the House. Eminent athlete P.T. Usha also created history by becoming the first nominated MP in history to become the Vice Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Under India’s presidency, the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration underscored that investing in the empowerment of all women and girls has a multiplier effect in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. India is already working tirelessly towards goal 5.5 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for “women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic, and public life.” The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is expected to set the highest standards in this direction.

Initiatives in the Secretariat

With the aim of striking a gender balance at the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Mr. Dhankar has started many new initiatives. For example, the sections related to House duty were conventionally considered a male domain because they involved late sittings. The Chairman felt the need to break such stereotypes and so, all the gazetted women officers of the Secretariat were trained to perform House-related duties. Today, the Table of the House is largely being ‘womanned’ by female officers. Accordingly, a duty roster is prepared and women officers are deputed on chamber duty. Moreover, an application-based system called ‘Vahan’ was introduced to address the problem of commutation during late sitting hours. Through this app, women officers can avail themselves of commutation facilities during odd hours. In addition, through a process of selection, some women officials of the Secretariat have been appointed as chamber attendants. This has created a favourable atmosphere even inside the House for women MPs.

During various interactions with the officers of the Secretariat, Mr. Dhankar has unequivocally stated that women-led development is going to be the future road map of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The process has already begun. Women officers have been appointed in key positions and leading roles in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Today, responsibilities such as human resources, the legislative section, and the capacity-building division have been entrusted to women officers of the Secretariat. Besides, high skill-based work such as officiating in Parliamentary Standing Committees of the Rajya Sabha is being done by women at various levels. Even some senior positions in security service are being occupied by women officers. Top performing women officers are being recognised and rewarded all across the services. A woman officer of the Secretariat has been appointed as master trainer for iGOT-Karmayogi Bharat. The noteworthy aspect about introducing women-centric measures in the Secretariat is the spirit of congeniality. Gender sensitisation workshops and talks have been organised to create a healthy culture of gender parity.

The Chairman, from time to time, has also impressed upon the need of synergising work with creativity and recreation. The celebration of women’s day in the Secretariat is a case in point. Women’s day programmes are conceptualised, organised and executed by women officers or employees. These events give them many opportunities to showcase their talents.

In a vibrant democracy, it is healthy to have regular interactions between the legislature and academia. The buck should not just stop at the Secretariat. Therefore, Mr. Dhankar offered to invite five interns from Miranda House in Delhi for a 15-day course on parliamentary procedures.

The Rajya Sabha under Mr. Dhankar’s chairmanship is leading by example in translating the ideal of women-led development into a reality. This may pave the way for other legislatures in India to follow suit.

Kusum Sudhir, Joint Secretary (Interpretation) Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India.

