November 29, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 28, 2022 11:22 pm IST

Earlier this month, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and requested her urgent intervention on a host of issues that have “impacted the financial position of the State government in recent times.” Among other things, Mr. Balagopal sought expansion of the State’s open market borrowing limit by 1% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), a special assistance of ₹3,224.61 crore for capital investment, and the release of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation. He also reiterated the State’s demand that the GST compensation period be extended by another five years at least, until taxation measures stabilise revenue streams. Other States have also demanded this.

A recurring theme in the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government’s polemic is how the Centre’s unfair fiscal policies have left the southern State financially shaky. But at the moment, there are also other reasons for the Kerala economy to be under the spotlight.

The State’s GSDP has registered a robust post-pandemic growth of 12.01% in 2021-22, mostly spurred by rapid growth in tourism-related segments like hotels and restaurants. This is also higher than the national growth rate, which stood at 8.7%. Domestic production, which was valued at ₹7,99,571 crore in 2020-21, increased to ₹9,01,998 crore in 2021-22, indicating the State’s gradual emergence from the worrisome shadows cast by the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Balagopal said. The growth rate is all the more notable given Kerala’s achievement in the face of hardships resulting from the curbs imposed by the Centre on borrowing and denial of the State’s eligible tax share, he said. Kerala has also been showing steady growth in GST revenues over the past few months. In October 2022, the State recorded 29% growth over October 2021, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry. The year-on-year growth has been consistently over 25% since May this year.

But there are a number of unresolved issues that worry the Left government — primarily the Union government’s stand on borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), a Special Purpose Vehicle for mobilising funds for infrastructure projects; and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL). The State’s contention that these borrowings constitute merely ‘contingent liabilities’ and not direct liabilities of the State is yet to be accepted by the Centre.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had also flagged the issue in the last two audit reports on State finances, warning that unbridled “off-budget borrowings” could plunge Kerala into a debt trap later on.

In its audit report for the year that ended in March 2021, the CAG noted that the fiscal liabilities of the State rose by 62.51% since 2016-17, taking the overall debt — with KIIFB and KSSPL liabilities included — up to ₹ 3,24,855.06 crore. Firm on its stand, the Centre has reduced ₹14,312.80 crore from the available open market borrowing space of the State. The amount is to be deducted in four annual instalments.

In a risk analysis of State finances in June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had listed Kerala among the States with the highest debt burden. “These States will need to undertake significant corrective steps to stabilise their debt levels,” the RBI had observed.

Experts point out that it all boils down to whether Kerala can keep its debt liabilities on a sustainable level while pushing up own revenue. In a draft approach paper to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2022-27), the State Planning Board observed that resource mobilisation for the period would prove a daunting task.

In a fiscal scenario of such exacting dimensions, resource mobilisation is likely to be an overarching theme of the 2023-24 State budget, set to be presented early next year. The Kerala government has set in motion measures for improving efficiency in tax collection and curbing evasion by overhauling the State GST Department and offering incentives for prompt payment. How these measures play out against mounting expenditures — a predicament that Kerala has been grappling with for some time now — remains to be seen.