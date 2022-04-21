  • The project seeks to understand how galaxies form and evolve, by will looking for evidence of dark matter.
  • The $9.7 billion James Webb telescope is one of the most significant technological achievements of the last few years, that involved construction, transportation, launching, alignment, and deployment in deep space, and is a continuous collaboration between many teams.
  • Hubble gave us mind-blowing pictures of the infinite sky; JWST will give us pictures of the heavens that Isaac Asimov only imagined in his brilliant science fiction short story Nightfall when the stars came out.