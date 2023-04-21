ADVERTISEMENT

When CIA trained Tibetan guerrillas

April 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 20, 2023 07:19 pm IST

New York, April 20: A book just released here says that the United States Central Intelligence Agency set up a secret base in the snowy Colorado Rockies to train Tibetan guerrillas in mountain warfare in the late 1960s, when there was a rebellion in Tibet against the Chinese Government. Relations between the U.S. and the Peking Governments were bitter then, and the CIA move was apparently intended to thwart the Chinese from gaining control of Tibet. The author of the book is Mr. David Wise, former chief of bureau of the New York Herald Tribune at Washington. According to Mr. Wise, the CIA began training the Tibetans, said to have been recruited in India in 1958, in a deserted American Army camp near Leadville in Colorado. The operation continued till the early period of the Kennedy Administration. The Colorado terrain was chosen because of the snow and rocks. But Mr. Wise said this very setting caused the secret operation to become public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US