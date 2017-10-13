What is Asch experiment in Psychology?

This refers to the psychological experiment conducted by Polish psychologist Solomon Asch to explore whether individuals change their behaviour in order to conform with a larger group. Asch asked participants to compare the lengths of lines on a card and provide the right answers to his questions. At the same time, the participants were surrounded by actors who were asked beforehand to deliberately provide the wrong answers in order to confuse the participants. Most participants were found to provide the wrong answers to obvious questions on many instances, proving that individuals can feel group pressure.