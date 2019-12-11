Viswanathan Anand on chess as patterns and contextual memory

Viswanathan Anand has been India’s torchbearer in chess. Along with tennis star Leander Paes, he has embraced sporting longevity, and both are playing their respective sport beyond three decades, more than even the great Sachin Tendulkar. The former World chess champion, who turns 50 on Wednesday, has penned Mind Master along with sports writer Susan Ninan. The book, which is being released on his birthday, offers a peep into Anand’s sharp mind, explains how he dismantled the Russian oligarchy in chess, and reveals his perspective about the sporting life. Having inspired a legion of chess players including the latest prodigy, R. Praggnanandhaa, 14, Anand shows that there is more to chess than a Sicilian Defence. In the book, he bares his thoughts about goals, rivals, strengths, and vulnerabilities like being forgetful even in a sport as cerebral as chess. An excerpt:

What’s the last thing that slipped your mind? Was it a chore, your belongings at a hotel or on a flight, an appointment, or worse still, your wedding anniversary? If it’s the last I hope your limbs are intact.

I’m a survivor myself. I run the risk of throwing my reputation off the cerebral pedestal with this story, which I’ve often shared at seminars and gatherings — but I’ll do it once more anyway. It was January 1998, during my World Championship match against Karpov in Lausanne, when three-and-a-half inch floppy disks were still in vogue. Every night, whatever preparation had been worked on would be backed up, stored in floppies and stowed away in a safe by Aruna. One night after putting away the disks, she turned to me with a knowing smile and told me that the code to unlock the safe was easy to recall, 2706. Confused, I commented, ‘That’s a silly code... Which player has a rating like that?’ Live Elo ratings weren’t around then and ratings were usually updated to a difference of five. Aruna looked aghast. From the look in her eyes I could sense her blood beginning to simmer. ‘It’s not anyone’s rating,’ she said coldly. ‘It’s our wedding anniversary!’ I had the stupidest look on my face as I tried to make sense of why I should be trusted to remember this detail. We were just into the second year of our marriage.

Perception of eidetic memory

Coming from a chess player who is believed to thrive on plucking out endless moves, games and notations from memory, this might sound incredulous, even blasphemous. Most of us players can recall moves from all the games we’ve played and yet it is also true that we can be at sea when it comes to a five-point grocery list. The pre-Internet, pre-mobile era now appears to be buried in a glacial past from a Pleistocene Age. Then, it was our spouses to whom we’d turn for reminders on everything (though maybe not the wedding anniversary!). Today, we’re a bunch of hunched figures with our thumbs on rollers, flitting between mobile applications and tools, gyroscopes and location data. Google reminds me there’s a flight to catch, pops up directions to a restaurant I’m about to visit, and on many days I have a birthday alarm going off, making me choke on my morning cereal, and I can’t for the life of me remember whom I’d set it for.

Broadly, chess players tend to be the subject of envy for their eidetic memory — or at least what’s commonly perceived as eidetic memory. This belief was debunked by the Dutch psychologist and chess player Adriaan de Groot more than half a decade ago through his experiments. He tested four categories of players of varying strengths — Grandmaster, Master, expert and class ‘A’ player, the last a decent chess player who ranks below expert level. De Groot showed each of them a chessboard configuration with 22 pieces from an unknown game. The subjects were then asked to reconstruct the board, either on another board or verbally. The Grandmasters and Masters reproduced it almost effortlessly and got 93 per cent right, while the experts and class ‘A’ players struggled a bit, missing a detail in a couple of places, and got 72 per cent and 51 per cent correct respectively. But when the positions were randomized, making no logical sense whatsoever, each group, including the Grandmasters, placed only three or four pieces correctly. It showed that Grandmasters didn’t look at or commit to memory the positions of individual pieces; rather, they remembered pieces in groups, structures or patterns.

Converting a picture into a story

So, essentially what chess players have isn’t an inexplicably photographic memory, but contextual memory. What most of us do is convert a picture into a story. The mental soliloquy in a seasoned player’s head goes something like this: ‘Oh, these three pawns haven’t been moved, so White was basically moving these other pawns... White has a bishop here, and I recall this bishop position from my game last year. Ah, this is a Nimzo-Indian opening [a hypermodern opening that doesn’t involve fianchettoing a bishop at the start], so I know what the pawn structure should look like and all I have to remember is that one pawn is out of place on both sides — maybe a3 and a6, or a2 and a6 — and everything else slots in.’ The reason the Grandmasters and Masters were able to reconstruct what they were shown the first time was because the picture made sense to them.

An equivalent of this would be showing the photograph of a landscape to an artist. It may have a few striking features, like a red boat with a name painted across it in white letters, a chapel on the bank of a river, and mountains and trees forming the backdrop. Like the Grandmasters, the artists will recall the features of the photo perfectly, but if they are shown a version of it in which the details are messed up — the boat is broken, the chapel is missing and 20 new objects are now visible in the background — they will have trouble recreating the original. Much like the Grandmasters, what these artists would do is take in a couple of crucial elements and fill in the rest of the background in their minds.

Personally, I favour creating summaries, or collapsing a whole lot of positions into a story. While doing this, I keep the essential elements in mind. I could liken this to a situation in which you’ve lost your way and all you know is that you need to head north-west. With that basic information, even without the exact address of your destination or a set of directions, you might still find your way there. It works in the same way as a person recalling trivia through a story that makes the facts stick in their head. Who’s ever going to forget Isaac Newton and the discovery of gravity, for example? An apple falling on his head while he was sitting in the garden and the flash of brilliant insight that inspired the understanding of gravitational force is perhaps the best-known anecdote in the study of science. The story that goes with the discovery makes it unforgettable.

Excerpted with permission from Hachette India