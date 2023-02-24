ADVERTISEMENT

U.S.’s biggest ever arms deal with Iran

February 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 23, 2023 07:16 pm IST

In what is described as the biggest ever arms deal arranged by the United States Defence Department, Iran has been permitted to buy in the next few years about two billion dollar (about Rs. 1,450 crores) worth of military equipment from U.S. manufacturers. The exact value of the orders placed by Iran is not known but some Washington sources believe that this may be more than two billion dollars. About half of the orders are for the purchase of helicopters and aircraft like F-4 fighter bombers and C-130 cargo planes. Among the advanced equipment to be brought are laser bombs, the guided bomb used to hit militarily targets in North Vietnam. According to informed Senate sources, about 300 military personnel would be stationed in Iran for imparting training on the deployment of the military equipment being brought by Iran. The State and Defence Departments consider that the large-scale sale of arms to Iran would have a stabilising effect on the Persian Gulf area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US