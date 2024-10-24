Trump’s toxic politics of misinformation

In today’s post-truth world, where deception and disinformation threaten democracy, history’s lessons are more relevant than ever. As we look to the future, let us revisit the past and applaud the Haitians’ momentous contribution to fighting colonialism. After the Revolution of 1791, Haiti became the first free Black-led republic. However, it is among the poorest nations today, due in large part to France and the U.S. Haiti paid France a colossal debt for 122 years to secure its independence. The U.S. worked to isolate the independent country by cutting off aid and putting an embargo on trade in the early 19th century. In 1915, the U.S. occupied Haiti. It left in 1934, but continued to control Haiti’s public finances until 1947. Such suppression is a measured result of global antagonism to Black liberation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This historical context underscores the misery and the experiences of marginalised communities in the U.S. In the 1970s, when HIV/AIDS affected the U.S., particularly the gay community, a damaging narrative began to grow that the epidemic had originated in Haiti. Thus, the Haitians were seen as high risk. This fuelled fear and xenophobia. Schoolchildren, influenced by adult conversations, spurned Haitian peers. Their ignorance masked a darker reality: systemic misinformation and bigotry. For years, Haitians faced taunts about extreme poverty and mud cake consumption, perpetuating emasculating essentialisms, racism and fear.

False narratives

Haiti has been the main target of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s derision. In 2018, for instance, he referred to Haiti and several African nations as “s*ithole countries” and questioned the need for more Haitian immigrants. In 2024, Mr. Trump and J.D. Vance, his running mate, have together peddled rumours about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, stoking fear. Mr. Vance’s false claims of pet abductions and consumption are particularly odious, targeting legal Haitian immigrants. Mr. Trump too resorted to abominable stereotypes, declaring, “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” This infamous statement has now been immortalised in music history, transmuted into a stinging rebuke of political chicanery that exposes the dark tactics of political manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the U.S., every five years, a wave of unfounded, racially charged, and xenophobic accusations resurface, aiming to marginalise and stigmatise the Haitian population. They undermine any progress made towards social cohesion. It is crucial to be aware of the threat Mr. Trump’s leadership poses: his outrageous comments on migrants have damaged the nation’s moral fabric; yet people believe the implausible, or at least lend credence to it.

Disturbing trend

The false claims of these two leaders have gained traction, despite being baseless and harmful. Their lies have propelled their ratings. This is a disturbing trend where politicians not only lie and wrap themselves in outrageous conspiracy theories but also get praised for it. Repeat the outlandish lie many times till it becomes a part of the vernacular and people begin to fall prey to the discursive strategies of the extreme right.

The danger of Mr. Trump’s leadership lies in his willingness to exploit and manipulate information to achieve his goals. His claims of election fraud and attempts to undermine the democratic process reflect on the type of presidency the U.S. will have if he is elected. His threat of denying representation and federal resources to millions of marginalised people through the abuse of executive power could become a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting back

Organisations such as the American Civil Liberties Union are already up in arms. Fortunately, movements emerge to reassert equality, justice, and freedom. The American Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, and other struggles demonstrate how institutions can be transformed to uphold democratic values. The resilience behind such movements inspires hope, reminding us that history is not just a record of the past but a guiding light for shaping our collective future. Fostering inclusive policies and amplifying marginalised voices becomes vital in upholding human values. Speaking truth to power remains the ever-abiding credo of the minorities to fortify the fight for upholding democratic institutions and strive for a more just and equitable society in a land of their choice. This would be possible only through the promotion of critical thinking, media literacy, and informed citizenship.

As we move forward, it is fundamental to reject such hate-filled tactics and promote inclusivity, respect, and truth. The democratic institutions that a nation inherits from its founding fathers serve as a lasting scaffolding of human values, but it is vital that we preserve and reinforce them.

Meanwhile, the Haitian immigrants in Springfield seek a better life, driven by a desire to enjoy the fundamental rights of legally settled citizens. Their story is one of resilience and hope, not sedition or machinations. However, they face an excruciating history of discriminatory policies. Public institutions are failing and chipping away at the fundamental principles of democracy. The world remains a witness to the spread of undemocratic ideologies, fuelled by narratives that distort reality and manipulate public opinion.

Shelley Walia taught Cultural Theory at Panjab University, Chandigarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.