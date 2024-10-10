Transform workplaces into supportive spaces

In recent years, a troubling trend has emerged in several countries: a rise in suicides among young professionals, frequently attributed to overwhelming stress and tension at the workplace. This crisis underscores the increasing strain caused by excessive work, reminiscent of the Japanese term ‘karoshi’, which translates to ‘death from overwork’. In 2023, 2,900 people in Japan ended their lives due to overwork. What was once a term specific to Japan has now found resonance in other parts of the world, especially as the relentless drive for profit and productivity continues to overshadow mental health, personal well-being, and even human lives. A Statista report on suicide among Indian professionals in the private sector for the year 2022 puts the number as 11,486.

A competitive economy

The reason behind this brutal work culture is clear: profit. In today’s competitive economy, businesses focus on cost-cutting, efficiency and productivity. As a result, employees come under immense pressure to meet unrealistic expectations, often working long hours and under strenuous conditions. Many organisations have adopted a belief system where success is tied to a “hustle and bustle” culture, assuming that perpetual activity will lead to better results.

This mindset is not new. Some scholars believe that the roots of this work obsession can be traced back to Max Weber’s influential work, The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism, which links hard work with moral virtue. According to Weber, success and diligence were not just signs of professional capability, but of moral worth. Today, unfortunately, this ethos thrives in high-stakes industries such as technology, finance and law, where not just hard work but also overwork is celebrated and even glorified. The consequences are devastating.

Cognitive dissonance theory, a psychological concept, helps explain how employers justify this gruelling work environment. Once overwork becomes normalised, employers may rationalise it as beneficial or even essential for organisational growth. From a business standpoint, the belief often emerges that pushing employees to their limits will filter out the “weak” and reward the “strong”, fostering a culture of hyper-competition. However, this distorted view ignores the steep human cost. Chronic stress leads to burnout, anxiety, depression, and, tragically, suicide in some cases.

Importance of employee well-being

This myopic understanding of work and success prevents companies from considering alternative models that prioritise employee well-being, although research has consistently shown that happier employees are more productive. The Human Relations Movement, which began in the early 20th century, underscored the importance of employee satisfaction in improving organisational efficiency. This perspective has slowly regained traction today, as more companies are embracing flexible work hours, mental health initiatives and policies to promote work-life balance. The challenge now is to move beyond profit maximisation to a long-term view that treats human capital as a core asset.

So, how do we get there? While dismissing this as wishful thinking is tempting, meaningful change is possible. The first step for companies is to reassess their work culture and expectations. Employers should reduce excessive working hours, offer flexible schedules, and embrace remote work when possible. Studies have shown that employees with more control over their schedules report higher job satisfaction and reduced stress levels. Encouraging regular breaks and vacations is also vital in preventing burnout. Equally important is providing psychological support. Companies should invest in employee assistance programmes and ensure that mental health professionals are accessible. Psychological research has proven that early intervention can dramatically reduce the long-term effects of workplace stress. It is also crucial to foster open conversations around mental health, eliminating the stigma that often surrounds seeking help.

Focus on work quality

Supervisors and managers are pivotal to driving this transformation. They must be trained to recognise signs of burnout, such as emotional exhaustion or disengagement, and intervene before problems escalate. A culture where mental health check-ins are routine and stress management is prioritised can create a healthier and more sustainable workforce. Additionally, companies should shift their focus away from measuring productivity solely based on the quantity of time spent or deadlines met. Instead, performance metrics should emphasise the quality of work. This approach would help create an environment where output is valued for its depth and impact rather than sheer volume. Lastly, the deeply ingrained myth that constant busyness equates to productivity must be debunked. A balanced and sustainable work culture benefits employees and their organisations. Employers should set realistic expectations, and employees must feel empowered to set boundaries around their work hours. This includes saying “no” when workloads become unmanageable, a daunting but necessary step in maintaining mental health.

The issue of workplace stress is both societal and personal. Addressing it requires collective effort. While employees can build resilience through mindfulness, regular exercise and strong social support networks, seeking professional help should never be delayed when stress becomes overwhelming. Employers and employees must take concrete steps to break the cycle of overwork and promote a culture that values holistic well-being. Only by doing so can we achieve sustainable productivity and a future where life is valued above profit.

P. John J. Kennedy is Professor and Dean, Christ University, Bengaluru