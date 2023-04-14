ADVERTISEMENT

Trade strike

April 14, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated April 13, 2023 09:25 pm IST

Simla, April 12: A cable from Zanzibar dated 11th from the deputation of the Dar-e-Salaam Indian Association contradicts the Colonial Office’s statement regarding the Tanganyika strike. It is pointed out that the ordinance were equally opposed by Europeans, Goanese, Indians, and Arabs. Europeans and Goanese took licenses only under protest, while Indians who were more vitally affected as it was impossible for them to keep accounts compulsorily in English, took a stronger attitude. The German Government never put compulsion to keep books in a European language. The Indian commercial community, they state, was never consulted and they point out that the Tanganiyika European Chamber of Commerce at its general meeting officially withdrew the consent given to the members by three members of its Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US