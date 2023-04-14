Trade strike

April 14, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated April 13, 2023 09:25 pm IST

Simla, April 12: A cable from Zanzibar dated 11th from the deputation of the Dar-e-Salaam Indian Association contradicts the Colonial Office’s statement regarding the Tanganyika strike. It is pointed out that the ordinance were equally opposed by Europeans, Goanese, Indians, and Arabs. Europeans and Goanese took licenses only under protest, while Indians who were more vitally affected as it was impossible for them to keep accounts compulsorily in English, took a stronger attitude. The German Government never put compulsion to keep books in a European language. The Indian commercial community, they state, was never consulted and they point out that the Tanganiyika European Chamber of Commerce at its general meeting officially withdrew the consent given to the members by three members of its Committee.