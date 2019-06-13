Three stalwarts of a State

We have lost all three of them: A.K. Ramanujan, U.R. Ananthamurthy and Girish Karnad. These were the three brilliant thinkers and writers of Karnataka. Now Karnad has joined Ramanujan and Ananthamurthy. They all acknowledged the influence they had on another.

I wonder whether there are other such small groups of writers in other States who are famous all over the world for their brilliance but who are also rooted in their own culture and language. Even if there are, I haven’t noticed it. I haven’t come across, say, three Tamil or three Bengali literary giants who were known in both English and Tamil, or English and Bengali, and who lived in the same period.

I bring this up because I think Karnataka is special. Its cosmopolitan nature has been built into it for decades. The erstwhile princely State of Mysore encouraged cultural diversity. We had R.K. Narayan (who was born in Madras and brought up in Mysore) and R.K. Laxman (a Mysorean) sending waves across India and the world with their writing and cartoons, respectively, which were so expressive of ‘native’ India and yet so relatable in the wider world. This princely State also had a modern touch. It had pioneers in building industrial enterprises. M. Visvesvaraya, for example, is well known across India for entrepreneurship. I believe that Mysore had a civilisational sophistication and an open mind to be able to encourage its ‘native’ civilisation but also open its doors to modernity.

Karnad studied at Oxford University, which is where I first met him. His brilliance meant that he could live and work anywhere in the world. But he chose to come back to Bangalore where he continued to produce excellent plays that built on our own folk literature and had philosophical underpinnings. Not only did he excel in this field, he was equally outstanding in the films in which he acted. He was also an institution-builder, an activist who hated religious chauvinism, and a friend.

I last met Karnad at the memorial meeting for Gauri Lankesh. He had a placard hung around his neck that read in English and Kannada, ‘Me Too Urban Naxal’. After the protest, he dropped me home, all the way wearing tubes and carrying his oxygen cylinder.

Karnad’s plays always contained in them, without definition or too much underlining, the moral consciousness of Indians. Perhaps I belong to their generation, but I have not come across new geniuses in Karnataka of the kind that we had in these three stalwarts.

Devaki Jain is a feminist writer and economist