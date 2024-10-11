The U.K. and ‘leaving lessons’ from the Indian Ocean

The Chagos islands in the Indian Ocean comprise seven atolls, with the northernmost atoll called Peros Banhos. Maldivians know the Chagos islands as Foalhavahi which are just 300 miles from Addu Atoll, the southern tip of the Maldives and where the United Kingdom had a Royal Air Force base on Gan Island (Maldives) until 1976. North of Peros Banhos, there are two reefs and a sandbank; another sandbank lies further north. These reefs and sandbanks are again closer to the Maldives. It is not just about proximity. Historically, these islands and shallows were a part of the Maldives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracing history

A letter from a Maldives Sultan, written in 1560. survives in a Portuguese archive in Lisbon. Here, the King of Maldives clearly refers to the Peros Banhos Atoll as belonging to the Sultan.

The Atoll of FoaMulak is next to the Addu Atoll. It is not by accident that Maldivians call Peros Banhos as ‘FoaLhavahi’. These two atolls have much in common, and not just in their names. British Victorian historians Albert Gray and H.C.P. Bell, in 19th century work that deconstructed island names, suggested that the first part of the word of the island of Fólávaki is perhaps, the Malay ‘pulo’, which is island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winds and navigation are what connect these two atolls to the Malay Peninsula, now a part of Malaysia. The Arab navigator Ahmad Ibn Majid would detail how after going around the Cape of Good Hope (South Africa), when travelling to the east, navigators would take the route that went from FoaLhavahi to FoaMulak, and then straight to the Malay Peninsula. Many people from the Maldives Atoll of FoaMulak have Malay features and Malay heritage.

French traveller Vincent le Blanc, while in Pegu in 1640, picked up an amazing story. According to him, there was an island called Polouois towards the south of the Maldives, which can only be what the Maldivians call the island of FoaLhavahi in the Chagos islands.

This island was ruled by the King of Achen in Sumatra. The King, who had many descendants from several wives, had given the island to one of his children, by name Argiac. Another island went to his eldest son Abdanic. This island can only be the Maldives Atoll of FoaMulak. When the king died, the two sons fought with each other; the elder boy sought the assistance of the King of Bengal, and defeated Argiac. FoaLhavahi came back to FoaMulak. Since then, FoaLhavahi remained uninhabited until slaves who were brought from Zanzibar, populated the Chagos in the late 1700s.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Africa connection

During the same period, Maldives sultans brought slaves from Africa, and by the mid-1800s, the population in Male, the Maldives capital, had a sizable African population. It was the same slave traders who brought slaves to the Maldives and Chagos. It is very likely that slaves in the Maldives and Chagos were from the same African clans.

The sovereignty of the Chagos islands depended on which side emerged victorious in the many British-French wars. By 1965, the Chagos islands remained under United Kingdom sovereignty. When Great Britain began to decolonise its Indian Ocean territories, there was no logic or reason why the islands should be handed to Mauritius. In the late 1930s, the Sultan of the Maldives sent expeditions to the Atoll to count and mark with his seal the coconut palms on the Chagos islands. The last expedition was led by the father of the former Foreign Minister of the Maldives, Ahmed Naseem, who is of African descent. For centuries, the Maldives have used the islands of Peros Banhos Atoll as a base for fishing expeditions. People would camp on the islands, catch fish, and cook, smoke and dry them before bringing them home.

The importance of marine conservation

It is of huge concern that fish stocks in the Indian Ocean are depleting at a fast rate because countries are handing over fishing rights to greedy factory trawlers and purse seiners that operate from countries outside the Indian Ocean. The only zones in the Indian Ocean that are fully protected from industrial fishing are those of the Maldives and the Chagos territory. In the case of the Maldives, fishermen use pole and line, one by one — fishing techniques that have no bycatch (other fish or other marine species caught unintentionally) and are maintained at a sustainable level.

Great Britain must be congratulated for bringing the whole of Chagos under protected status. For Great Britain, the best and most respectable way to leave the Indian Ocean would be to discuss with the Maldives how this protected status can be maintained indefinitely. Britain must learn its ‘leaving lessons’. Leaving India in 1947 was good, but the human cost from Partition was horrific. It is vital that as the process of decolonising proceeds, all island countries of the Indian Ocean, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, jointly agree to maintain the Chagos archipelago’s fully protected status, in the interests of marine conservation.

Mohamed Nasheed is the Secretary General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), and a former President of the Republic of Maldives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.