The trauma of covering tragedies
Premium

Reporters lurch from one unfortunate event to the next with little time to process the incident or mourn the dead

Published - July 12, 2024 01:39 am IST

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
People mourn the death of their loved ones in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

People mourn the death of their loved ones in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. | Photo Credit: Reuters

On the evening of July 2, social media was flooded with visuals of bodies of women lying scattered on the ground in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Many of these women, who wore long veils, did not have dignity in death.

It emerged that they had attended a religious gathering of a ‘godman’. When the event got over, the followers rushed out and a stampede took place. By late evening, it was clear that this was perhaps the worst stampede in recent times in India. Bodies of women and children were piling up in mortuaries. As the small town of Hathras was not equipped to deal with a tragedy of this scale, many bodies were transported to places such as Agra, Etah, and Aligarh. The death toll was 121.

Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated

Within hours of the tragedy, my colleagues and I took a cab to the site. As I walked around, meeting one distraught family after another, I met a man who had lost all the women in his family — mother, wife, and daughter — in the stampede. He uncovered the face of his 10-year-old daughter for us. The sight shook me. Her small body had a Y-shaped incision, her ponytail was soaked in blood, and her eyes had scars. That image of a young life cut short so brutally will perhaps stay with me for a long time. As reporters, we are expected to be stoic in such instances. Stoicism over a long period of time can make people numb. Perhaps, that is our coping mechanism.

Vinod after performing the last rites of his mother, wife and daughter

The wails of men, women, and children were disturbing, but I had to watch it all unfold to report on the tragedy with nuance and sensitivity. In such times, reporters cannot afford to feel ashamed of asking questions to grieving families. The news of the tragedy must be told with empathy, while holding those responsible accountable, even if the world moves on to another tragedy the next day.

Bhole Baba: The godman who failed his devotees

On the streets near hospitals, people stood in long queues, searching for their loved ones who had gone missing. I had two jobs at the time: to note the details of the missing people and to help the kin reach the various hospitals and mortuaries where the injured and dead had been kept, respectively. This too was traumatic: every family member trembled when asked to lift a shroud. The relatives naturally looked exhausted. One woman, who had been searching for her 15-year-old granddaughter, said she had not eaten anything though someone at the site had offered her food. She looked tired and weak.

Editorial | Avoidable tragedy: On the Hathras stampede

It was humbling to speak to the villagers who had gathered at the spot. They helped the media by sharing minute details of the tragedy. They betrayed no fear of any consequence, given that the police and the administration were as responsible for the incident as the organisers. It was also troubling to see how prominent people were visiting the accident site and hospitals only to take photos.

However, journalists cannot be entirely focused on the trauma alone; we need to equally cover the police investigation. We moved on to report on the arrests being made and the amount of compensation being given to victims’ families. That is always the hardest part: to leave the grieving families who had cooperated with us while we did our job.

Profile | Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) — Policeman-turned-preacher

While it is a struggle to report on disasters and tragedies, the stories of survivors keep us going. Where there is despair, there is always a ray of hope. One such story was of Pappu Singh from Bharatpur, Rajasthan. His mother and paternal aunt had been missing from the stampede site. The same night I met him, he called me just to share the good news that the two of them had reached home safely. There was so much relief in his voice.

Hathras stampede: Blind faith in a baba kills scores in Uttar Pradesh

The hardest part on reporting on tragedies is that we lurch from one to the next with little time to process the incident or mourn the dead. As reporters, our primary job is to tell stories and chase deadlines. There is little time to reflect or heal.

ishita.mishra@thehindu.co.in

human mishap / Uttar Pradesh

Collection - 20 stories

People mourn the death of their loved ones in the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
NOTEBOOK
The trauma of covering tragedies
Ishita Mishra
You're in this story
One of the many posters inviting a religious congregation in which 122 persons died in Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024.
Hathras stampede: SIT leaves out godman, blames organisers, police, administration
Ishita Mishra
BSP chief Mayawati alleged that the SIT report presented on the Hathras stampede seems politically motivated. File
SIT report on Hathras stampede seems politically motivated: Mayawati 
The Hindu Bureau
Azad Samaj MP Chandrashekhar Azad
Law and order in UP has 'collapsed': Chandrashekhar Azad
PTI
Forensic expert collecting evidence in the fields on the day after the tragic incident where more than 122 persons died due to a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. File.
Some people opened cans of poisonous substance in crowd, triggered stampede: Bhole Baba's lawyer
PTI
Slippers of the victims who died due to a stampede at the religious congregation at Hathras Distirct in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024.
Hathras stampede probe: Will question anyone including Bhole Baba if required, says probe panel
PTI
Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba). Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar
Profile
Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) | Policeman-turned-preacher
Anuj Kumar
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File
Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi writes to U.P. CM; seeks increase in compensation for families of victims
PTI
The main accused of the Hathras stampede incident Dev Prakash Madhukar leaves from hospital after medical, in Hathras on Saturday. He was the main organiser of the ‘Satsang’ (religious prayer meet) where the stampede claimed the lives of 121 people.
Hathras stampede: Satsang organiser was in touch with several political parties, say U.P. Police
Ishita Mishra
Akhilesh Yadav. File.
U.P. govt. trying to hide its failure with minor arrests, says Akhilesh
The Hindu Bureau
GROUND ZERO
Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated
The Hindu Bureau
The relatives and neighbours of Rajkumari, Jaimanti, and Bhumi — three women of three generations of one family who died in the Hathras stampede — grieve.
Bhole Baba: The godman who failed his devotees
Ishita Mishra
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family members of the Hathras stampede victims on July 5, in Pilakhna, Aligarh.
Hathras stampede: Rahul Gandhi meets kin of victims, urges ‘best possible’ aid
The Hindu Bureau
A forensics expert on July 4, 2024 collects evidence at the ‘satsang’ event site where the stampede occurred in U.P.’s Hathras.
Hathras stampede: Six held; no police action against godman
Ishita Mishra
A man named Vinod (in white) along with his sons performs last rites of his family members who were killed in a stampede during a ‘satsang’ on July 2, in Hathras on July 4, 2024. Vinod’s mother Jaya Manti (70), wife Rajkumari (40) and daughter Bhumi (10), who had gone to attend Bhole Baba’s satsang got separated and went missing following a stampede at the venue. Their bodies were later found in three different districts - Agra, Hathras and Aligarh.
Hathras stampede: Bodies of all victims identified, handed over to kin, says District Magistrate
PTI
Relatives mourn near the body of a victim a day after a stampede that occured during a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) in Hathras on July 3, 2024.
Hathras stampede: Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of five-member expert panel to probe incident
The Hindu Bureau
In shock: Vinod, cries after the burial of his mother, wife and daughter after the stampede incident at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024.
Hathras stampede: Amid the dead, search on for the living
Ishita Mishra
Avoidable tragedy: On the Hathras stampede 
The spiritual preacher Suraj Pal, popularly addressed as ‘Narayan Sakar Hari’ or ‘Bhole Baba’, is from Bahadur Nagar village.
Who is ‘Bhole Baba’, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?
Anuj Kumar
Forensic experts inspect the stampede site that killed people during a sermon at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on July 3, 2024.
Hathras stampede death toll hits 121; organiser pins blame on ‘anti-social elements’
Ishita Mishra

