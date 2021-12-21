The row over boiled eggs

The opposition by some religious heads to the Karnataka government’s decision is baffling

The uproar following the Karnataka government’s decision to provide eggs along with mid-day meals to students from Classes 1 to 8 in eight backward districts underscores the role of food in not just nutrition but also in politics, religion and caste. After pressure from a section of religious heads who demanded rollback on the inclusion of eggs, Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that the government is exploring protein-rich alternatives.

A happy meal

The Minister’s readiness for a change of menu has been criticised not just by a section of nutritionists, health policy experts and activists, but also by the beneficiaries themselves. Students in government and government-aided schools, who were happy that they were finally getting to eat eggs around three times a week, have urged the government to not stop the initiative that was rolled out on December 1 and in fact extend it to all districts in Karnataka. In a video clip that went viral, a Class 8 student from Koppal district warned that students would consume eggs in religious mutts should the government discontinue the scheme bowing to pressure from the heads of mutts. A dipstick survey conducted by the Department of Public Instruction found that over 80% of the children studying in government and aided schools come from egg-eating households.

The proposal to include eggs in mid-day meals to students was mooted by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education after it noted the prevalence of acute malnutrition, lack of immunity, anaemia and stunted growth among children, particularly in north-east Karnataka. The pandemic only worsened the malnutrition situation, even though the government provided dry ration instead of mid-day meals when schools were shut. Multiple surveys and studies conducted by government and non-government organisations have underlined the issue of malnutrition among children. The National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-20) found that 32.9% of children below five years are underweight, 35.4% are stunted, 19.5% are wasted, and 8.4% are severely wasted in Karnataka. The department has instructed schools to conduct a health check-up of students once a month and record their height, weight and body biomass.

Nutritionists and even government officials point out that providing eggs to students is the cheapest and best source of protein. A majority of the students from government and aided schools come from lower economic and disadvantaged backgrounds. In fact, many teachers have told the department that attendance was high on days when schools provided eggs.

Bowing to pressure

The irony is that for many years now, the Karnataka government has been supplying eggs five days a week to children aged three to six years in anganwadis without much opposition, but extending it to schools has met with opposition. In the past, the State government attempted to introduce eggs in mid-day meals, but the initiative was scrapped due to pressure from religious leaders.

The protest by religious heads is also baffling because the scheme has no element of compulsion. Students who do not eat eggs due to dietary restrictions are given bananas. Students also get hot, cooked mid-day meals every working day and a glass of milk five days a week.

Surveys and anecdotal evidence of higher attendance on ‘egg days’ point to the popularity of the scheme among the beneficiaries. But whether what children themselves want and is overwhelmingly regarded good for their health will prevail over a powerful lobby is the moot question.

