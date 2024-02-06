The road to a healthy democracy

February 06, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:49 am IST

The prospect of elevating India to the status of a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its Independence, is captivating. This vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) has never been as achievable as it is today. Today, India is taking a quantum leap in every sector. There has been a massive expansion in social and economic infrastructure, a boost to entrepreneurship, rural transformation, and a manifold increase in the number of universities and colleges. Chandrayaan has set a new milestone in science and technology and our digital public infrastructure, from Aadhaar to UPI, is the envy of the world.

This does not just narrate a story of self-reliance but also showcases to the world what India can do. The Viksit Bharat Mission embodies the spirit of progress and development, aiming to transform our nation into a powerhouse of innovation, economic strength, and social prosperity. Central to this mission is the well-being of our citizens and identifying ways to bring health equity for all. It is in the realm of healthcare that we find the foundation for a healthier, more resilient, and productive society. Over the past two decades, we have emerged as a hub of medical innovation and talent. The explosive evolution of Indian healthcare is a testament to the transformative role the sector can play in our quest for a developed nation and the time to expand its contributions is now.

Advantage and challenge

India’s biggest advantage is its demographic dividend. With a population of over 1.4 billion, India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years. This is an enormous opportunity, likely to last till 2047. Using this dividend well, we can propel India into a Viksit Bharat. Having said that, if this population is not healthy, we are potentially looking at reduced productivity and a substantially high economic burden. India bears the dubious distinction of being the diabetes capital with 101 million diabetics and 136 million with prediabetes. Cardiovascular diseases top the mortality charts, and cancer incidence is projected to rise by 57.5% by 2040. Trends over the past decade also indicate a reduction in the average age of people impacted by chronic diseases. It is important to prioritise preventive healthcare to avoid the onset of chronic diseases and equip every individual with the knowledge and action they need to stay one step ahead of it.

With technological innovations, scientific research, and a growing understanding of risk factors, preventive healthcare has touched new possibilities. Based on their family history, current lifestyle, genomics data and more, today an individual has the power to know what they are possibly at risk for well in advance and take the steps to reverse its onset. Artificial Intelligence (AI), too, is playing a transformative role in preventive healthcare, from risk stratification, early detection, to creation of personalised prevention plans with targeted behaviour interventions. We need to work towards ensuring every individual has access to necessary preventive care tools that gives them control of their own health. Healthcare professionals, too, should advocate for preventive measures and encourage timely interventions and modifications to their patients at every juncture.

Leading the world by example

India’s healthcare sector is at the cusp of transformation, potentially giving rise to a new healthcare model for the world to follow. We have already proven our clinical excellence and prowess with success rates that surpass global benchmarks. We are pioneers in redefining healthcare delivery, with the patient at the absolute centre. The effective integration of AI and Machine Learning (ML) is further fuelling the emergence of these new care models that take care to the patient, enhance their access to services, and ensure a step change in quality of care. Instead of merely expanding hospital capacity, healthcare providers in this new model are expanding patient touch points, ranging from neighbourhood facilities and clinics to every individual’s mobile device and wearable. While this will help boost access and reduce the cost of care for every Indian, it also sets an example for the world to follow in the type of health care service every individual deserves.

India is also globally famed for a world class healthcare infrastructure and incredible clinical talent that delivers the best in clinical outcomes at scale and at a fraction of the global cost — approximately one-tenth. This establishes India’s healthcare industry as a global leader in infrastructure, technology, specialist doctors, and nursing professionals. With patients from over 145 countries choosing India for their treatments, we have emerged as a medical value travel hub, particularly in the highly specialised areas of oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics, transplants, and robotic surgeries. A significant milestone has also been the introduction of Proton Beam Therapy technology, making India a regional leader in cancer treatment. Medical value travel can play a strategic role is creating employment, earning foreign exchange, and bolstering India’s position in the global competency scale.

India stands at a pivotal moment in its healthcare journey. By re-imagining our healthcare model, we can position ourselves as the global destination for medical value travel, a powerhouse in AI-driven healthcare solutions, and a leader in combating non-communicable diseases. For this to be truly India’s century, every individual and institution in the country should resolve to make India’s progress their priority.

Prathap C. Reddy is founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group

