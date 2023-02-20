February 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 19, 2023 05:29 pm IST

Secunderabad, Feb. 13: In the celebration of the Nizam’s birthday a parade was held on Fetteh Maidan yesterday before thousands of spectators, when the Regular troops, Imperial Service troops, Goloonda Brigade and Jamiyeth Nizam Mahbub took part under Major Osman Yar Dowlah, A.D.C. Commander, H.E. the Nizam’s Regular Force. A royal salute and few de jois were fired in honour of the occasion. H.E.H. the Nizam was present with the princes, his staff, etc. and was received by the Military. At 11 A.M. yesterday H.E.H. the Nizam opened the Hyderabad Industrial Exhibition at the public gardens in the presence of the premier nobles and State officials. His Exalted Highness expressed great satisfaction at the number of exhibits and the excellence of the various industries of the dominions. There are over 10 stalls which are arranged in beautifully constructed booths and Hyderabad may well be proud of the Exhibition which attracted large crowds and will give people from the districts an opportunity of visiting. It is to be open for several weeks.