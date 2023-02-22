The Nana Patole conundrum

February 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated February 21, 2023 11:05 pm IST

When Nana Patole, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘import’ into the Congress, took over as Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2021, he had raised hopes of galvanising the party rank and file. Known for his aggressive style and as a vociferous opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, Mr. Patole resigned from the Lok Sabha and BJP membership in December 2017 while still a sitting MP of the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency.

Mr. Patole, who had trounced Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) heavyweight Praful Patel in the 2014 general election, attributed his resignation later to the BJP’s anti-farmer attitude, the demonetisation move, and the imposition of GST. In 2018, he joined the Congress and was made chairman of the party’s Kisan Khet Mazdoor cell. After the Congress allied with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in late 2019, Mr. Patole was given the post of Speaker. He quit the post in early 2021 to take over as the State Congress chief.

Initially, Mr. Patole’s blunt talk against the NCP was welcomed by younger Congress MLAs and the cadre given that many legislators were upset with the NCP’s ‘dominance’ within the MVA and the lack of a strong Congress leadership to counter the expansionist aspirations of the NCP.

The Maharashtra Congress has been bedevilled by a leadership crisis since 2016 when Ashok Chavan was State Congress chief. Its disastrous performance in the 2019 general elections led Mr. Chavan to resign his post. Likewise, Balasaheb Thorat, who succeeded Mr. Chavan, proved to be an ineffectual party-builder. In contrast, Mr. Patole seemed a fresh breath of air.

But on taking over as Congress chief, Mr. Patole’s frequent refrain that the Congress will ‘go it alone’ in future polls vexed the MVA’s coalition allies as well as sections within his party. Since then, NCP leaders have tended to disparage Mr. Patole as a “loose cannon”. Some have even mocked him as “Maharashtra’s Sidhu.”

The trust deficit within the MVA parties only widened at the Congress’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ in 2022 where Mr. Patole submitted complaints to the party high command pertaining to the NCP’s “consistent betrayal” of the Congress and its alleged efforts to undermine the party in Maharashtra.

Mr. Patole then rebuked former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena for drawing up the three-ward system for the civic polls without allegedly consulting the Congress. Without naming either party, he censured the “opportunism” of the Sena and the NCP by hinting that the three-ward arrangement was designed to benefit only these parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.

Mr. Patole’s erratic comments against his allies have not stopped even after the fall of the MVA in June 2022. His behaviour has alienated Congress old-timers. Early this month, when Mr. Thorat resigned from his post as Congress Legislature Party leader, he wrote a strongly worded letter to the party high command in which he spoke of serious differences with Mr. Patole (without naming him). Mr. Thorat reportedly alleged that he was being “humiliated” by Mr. Patole during party meetings and stated that it was “impossible” to work with the MPCC chief. His nephew Satyajit Tambe also hit out at Mr. Patole alleging that the MPCC chief was trying to defame the Tambe and Thorat families.

However, last week, Mr. Patole said that there was no rift between him and Mr. Thorat, even claiming that the latter had not resigned and had submitted no such letter. At a press conference following a crucial meeting of the State Congress Working Committee on February 15, a self-assured Mr. Patole, flanked by a tired-looking Mr. Thorat, said “all is well” in the Maharashtra Congress and blamed the BJP for creating the impression that the State unit was “a divided entity.” Senior Congressmen say that despite this “closure” of the Thorat affair, Mr. Patole cannot afford to alienate leaders who have been holding key constituencies for decades, given that the party is fast losing its erstwhile strongholds in Maharashtra. They allege that Mr. Patole has been trying to create a coterie of his own and run the party by taking decisions unilaterally.

While a number of senior leaders have rallied behind Mr. Patole in the larger interest of party unity, the upcoming Assembly bypolls and civic polls will be a litmus test of whether the State Congress chief’s leadership can help the party regain its lost political ground in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT