The jobs crisis spells trouble for Jagan

March 11, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:04 am IST

In December 2018, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in the Opposition then, said that there were 2.3 lakh government jobs in the State, which he would fill immediately if voted to power. He empathised with the “woeful plight” of the thousands of young people, who, he said, had been let down by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government which had released a DSC (District Selection Committee) notification to fill 7,000 teacher posts against the 23,000 vacant posts in the State. Mr. Reddy promised to end their wait and release a ‘mega DSC’ filling all the vacant posts, if elected. He also assured them that he would release a job calendar on the first day of January every year.

None of this happened. As a result, Mr. Reddy faces the wrath of the unemployed youth in the State ahead of the elections. Besides, there is growing disillusionment from other quarters. For instance, Mr. Reddy has not restored the Old Pension Scheme, which he had promised to do, while campaigning for the 2019 elections.

After a series of protests by student and youth organisations for the promised job calendar and DSC notification, the YSR Congress government recently announced a DSC to recruit 6,100 teachers in State-run schools. This sparked anger. Young people took to the streets calling the ‘mega DSC’ a “grand betrayal and a sham”. They said that the government released the notification just before the elections knowing fully well that the recruitment process cannot be completed before the code of conduct comes into effect.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, shows that Andhra Pradesh had the highest unemployment rate (24%) among graduates between July 2022 and June 2023. The job crisis has provided an opportunity to the Opposition parties to attack the government. TDP leaders say there is growing frustration among young job-seekers, who are forced to leave the State in search of employment opportunities.

Mr. Reddy’s sister, who is president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress, launched a scathing attack on him for “taking the youth of the State for a ride”. She recalled how former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, or YSR, who was her father, had released a mega DSC to recruit 52,000 teachers in the State. She said that her brother claimed to be YSR’s successor but had failed to follow in his footsteps. The Congress went on a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest, which was foiled by the police. Nevertheless, it has managed to grab public attention by highlighting the problem.

Aspirants of jobs in the police department are also upset; they say Mr. Reddy has not fulfilled his promise of filling the 26,000 vacant posts by notifying 6,500 posts annually on Police Commemoration Day. Following their protest, the government released a notification for 6,511 posts. The written exam to recruit 6,100 constables and 411 sub-inspectors was held on February 22, 2023, but the aspirants are still waiting to be called for the physical exam.

There are a few posts of librarians in the College Education wing and a few posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department which are waiting to be filled through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. Aspirants say the Commission did not issue the notification even after the posts were sanctioned by the Finance Department.

Vexed with the government’s apathy, members of the Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Joint Action Committee have embarked on a State-wide yatra to console the unemployed youth. They have been visiting universities and libraries to speak to the youth about the existing job scenario and to ask them to share their experiences so they can convey these to the government. They have also been insisting that the number of posts in the DSC be increased to fill the 2.32 lakh vacant posts in various government departments; that the age limit of candidates seeking jobs in the general category be increased to 47 years; and that changes be made in the date of either the DSC exam or the Group-I prelims test, as both are scheduled on March 17. They have also demanded the withdrawal of cases booked against job-seekers for participating in agitations.

On its part, the government claims that it has provided 6,38,087 jobs in its tenure. But the climate of discontent spells trouble for Mr. Reddy who has made more promises that he can fulfil.

