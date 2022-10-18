IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihad Thangal in Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The decision of the Union Home Ministry to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) has met with different reactions from mainstream political parties in Kerala. While the Congress and the CPI(M) have expressed cautious criticism on the ban, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which, along with the Congress, is part of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the State, responded in different voices.

While IUML legislator M.K. Muneer hailed the ban, the national general secretary of the party, P.K. Kunhalikutty, felt that the Ministry’s decision was not impartial as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Sangh Parivar organisations were still being allowed to operate and engage in hate campaigns. Given the confusion over the party’s stance, IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal asked the party leaders to speak in unison on the issue.

For the IUML to gain any political mileage from the ban is easier said than done. The PFI’s political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), whose leaders claim it is an independent organisation, has escaped the ban for various reasons. Since its formation in 2009, the SDPI has been eating into the Muslim vote bank of the IUML in Malabar and of the UDF in southern Kerala. In the 2020 three-tier local body polls, the SDPI secured 95 seats and bagged another seven by supporting Independents. For some time, the CPI(M) has also been artfully manoeuvring the SDPI to dent the traditional bases of the IUML in northern Kerala.

Like the once-outlawed and now defunct Islamic Sevak Sangh (ISS), the PFI had been portraying the RSS as its enemy in a bid to attract the Muslim community, especially the youth. However, unlike the ISS, led by Abdul Nasser Maudany, which had revolved around hero worship, the National Development Front (NDF), the precursor to the PFI, was formed with a focus on collective leadership and a militant-like power structure modelled along the lines of Sunni-Islamic outfits Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, according to law-enforcement agencies.

Nevertheless, the IUML had been hobnobbing with the NDF during its evolution, with a section of party leaders providing patronage to the radical outfit to take on the CPI(M) in Kozhikode. The hacking of Eenthullathil Veettil Binu, a CPI(M) worker in Nadapuram in broad daylight in 2001, is an example of an incident which vitiated the atmosphere in Malabar. Six NDF workers were indicted in the case by a sessions court in Kozhikode.

The Justice Thomas P. Joseph Commission report on the Marad communal clashes not only blamed the NDF and the IUML activists for their active involvement in the planning and execution of the murder of nine fishermen at Marad coastal village in May 2003, but also named the party’s senior leader, M.C. Mayin Haji, for knowing about the conspiracy.

Until the formation of the PFI and subsequently its political avatar, the SDPI, the NDF had infiltrated mainstream political parties in the State as well as social-cultural outfits and NGOs. The then IUML supremo, Panakkad Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, often revered for his role in preserving communal harmony after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, recognised that the party was courting disaster by associating itself with the outfit.

All these years, the PFI and its affiliates were debarred from the Muslim Coordination Committee, a coalition of Muslim political, religious and cultural outfits. Even the Jamaat-e-Islami, which has its roots in Islamist ideology, was inducted into the committee.

Ever since Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal took charge as IUML president after the demise of his brother Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal this March, he has been trying to coherently balance the legitimate demands of the Muslim community without alienating the Hindu and Christian communities.

Many believe that the IUML leadership has to stem the rot within the party by taming the hawks who are subscribing to fundamentalist ideologies and engage the party-backed Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama to convince the Muslim community about the PFI misusing Islam and employing the narrative of Muslim angst and falsified victimhood for its agenda. Then, it remains to be seen whether the IUML can turn the tide by de-radicalising the PFI cadre and getting them to join mainstream polity.