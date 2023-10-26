The issues in navigating Bengaluru

October 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

Twelve years after it first began operations, the Bengaluru Metro achieved a significant milestone this year by successfully connecting the city’s eastern and western sectors by throwing open the full length of the Purple Line. This has brought immense relief to the passengers, marking a crucial moment in the city’s public transportation history.

Metro commuters, particularly those employed in the IT sectors who had patiently awaited this moment for years, were thrilled to experience a seamless journey between Challaghatta and Whitefield, the city’s IT hub. Covering a distance of 43.49 km with 37 stations in between, the commute takes only about 80 minutes, for an end-to-end fare of ₹60. The line became operational on October 9 and was officially inaugurated by the Prime Minister virtually on October 20.

Following the introduction of the Purple Line, Namma Metro has experienced a notable increase of 80,000 passengers in its daily ridership, as reported by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This is testimony to the crying need for good public transport. The Bengaluru Metro network now spans 73.81 km with 66 Metro stations. It is now the second-largest Metro system in India after Delhi (350.2 km in length).

According to traffic police, there has been a noticeable reduction of 12%-14% in traffic volume, particularly along the Old Madras Road, one of the crucial Metro corridors and one of the busiest roads in the city, since the introduction of the Purple Line.

But while the Purple Line has succeeded in persuading thousands to choose the Metro as their mode of commute, last-mile connectivity issues within the city still persist. Public transport experts emphasise that addressing this issue is crucial if the city intends to encourage more people to transition to the Metro. Prioritising solutions for the last-mile challenge is essential to making Metro travel a more viable and convenient option.

The Bangalore Political Action Committee in collaboration with the World Resources Institute initiated the #Personal2Public campaign to promote reduced personal vehicle usage. As part of this effort, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recently introduced feeder bus services connecting multiple metro stations to the prominent tech corridor-Outer Ring Road. But this is only a drop in the ocean.

Besides, although the Metro extension has provided some relief to passengers, the six-coach trains have become excessively crowded. Despite trains running every three minutes during peak hours, passengers have expressed concerns about BMRCL struggling to cope with the overwhelming demand. BMRCL officials have been saying that this issue will continue until they acquire new coaches. Presently, BMRCL operates 57 trains, with 33 allocated to the Purple Line and 24 to the Green Line.

Having secured a ₹1,578-crore contract in 2019 to supply extra Metro coaches, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) encountered delays which were attributed to its inability to establish a manufacturing plant in India. BMRCL issued several notices to CRRC, indicating the possibility of encashing its ₹372 crore bank guarantee. Subsequently, the Chinese company has collaborated with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to fulfil the contract by supplying the remaining coaches, crucial for under-construction stretches.

Over the years, BMRCL has gained notoriety for its persistent delays and unmet deadlines, causing considerable inconvenience to the public. This situation is particularly challenging in a city that is already grappling with congestion issues, exacerbated by ongoing Metro construction projects. However, BMRCL has been saying that challenges related to land acquisitions and public interest litigations have been the primary obstacles. Delays in Metro construction have been caused by complications in acquiring land from private individuals, the Forest Department, and other relevant authorities, according to BMRCL.

In Bengaluru, though the Purple Line is now fully operational, other crucial stretches that can play an important role in decongesting the city are set to only open in phases in April 2024, March 2025 and by the end of 2026. Given that the Metro has not exactly covered itself in glory in keeping deadlines, the people of Bengaluru have their fingers crossed.

