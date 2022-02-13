The IAS interviews: A journey inward

A handsome quantity of marks obtained in the PT can give you a helpful push over the gravity-defying zone of the selected group if you have barely crossed over the Mains’ obstacle. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

February 13, 2022 22:59 IST

A guide on how to prepare for the Personality Test, the final obstacle in the long road to the civil services

This is the season for the IAS interviews; the ‘personality test’ (PT). A season for preparing and appearing for the final show in the hallowed corridors of the Union public service commission (UPSC) , nearly at the end of a year-long exercise of the civil services examination (CSE). MLakhs of young aspirants rehearse, mock the exercise, sweat, stumble and strive to get through ‘the last mile’ of the journey. Indeed a handsome quantity of marks obtained in the PT can give you a helpful push over the gravity-defying zone of the selected group if you have barely crossed over the Mains’ obstacle. On the other hand, in case of a very good performance in the Mains exam, the PT marks can literally launch you onto the moon orbits.

The final stage

The interview phase is indeed crucial, being the last run of the CSE. It is demanding and quite a breathless journey, since you physically sit across the UPSC’s who’s who, irrespective of the COVID varieties looming around. I am however in no hurry to share that this session can be simple and relaxed as much depends on how you handle it. To believe this, you should recall, first, that while preparing for Prelims and Mains you have strengthened your information base and capability in a big way. Never in your life would you have read so much, or may ever read after. Secondly, you have literally set your own ‘question paper’ for the PT by filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF). We will talk about it more, a little later.

But first, lets admit preparing for the PT sees much more reading, fighting criss-cross current of information flow, endless mock interviews, varied evaluation by different mock panels, resultant confusion, and a dire need for fresh air. As one aspirant, nick-named here AM, said, the preparation for PT is worse than preparing for another GS paper , and all this after having cleared the Prelims and Mains! Yes indeed, for want of practical floor guidelines for conducting and facing interviews, and the convention of panellists picking up their individual ways of quizzing the candidates, further add to the challenges. However, much of these subjectivities and uncertainty does flow into any interviewing exercise.

It is too well known that the aspirants having already proved their information base and analytical capability need not be put to test of bare facts and theorems. There are however many occasions when an interviewee is questioned no-end on facts and literary quotations, both at the mock interviews, and arguably at the finals. I am reminded when a member at the UPSC asked an aspiring candidate the distance to the moon, the chairman elbowed him and said “Let’s focus on earth”. There are also occasions when a candidate is asked at length why they chose civil services , and situational questions like: if you were the DM or Secretary of so & so department ..... followed by several supplementary queries.

So why choose civil service/ IAS career? Well, it is simply a good career choice, one of the best in fact. It demands simple management roles for producing rich and rewarding results. An intention to give one’s best to whatever assignment is at hand and a wish to bring about distinct results.

How to keep the panel interested

It is equally important that the interview proceedings are not taken to a conclusion as in a for-and-against debate. Indeed, on most occasions, the UPSC panellists, and more readily the chairman come forward to the candidates’ help, providing key clues so as to make the task at hand a truly engaging and interactive one. In fact, in mock interviews the helping hand is more important as it is not only testing the candidate’s stress and tolerance level but also educating and building her/ his capacity to handle various odds and informal moments. A dispassionate and constructive feedback adds a lasting value in the candidates' personality growth.

The UPSC’s note on PT is brief. It is rather notional and cryptic. It probably could be a little illustrative and descriptive in the all-out spirit of the UPSC syllabus for the Mains. The candidates as a result get mostly caught in a sort of eddy. There are none or just a few formal capacity building programs in the market despite there being an ever expanding coaching industry. In the process the candidates struggle and keep collecting and cramming lots of histories and geographies. They also get to feed on a lot of vague idealism and unrealism. A large number of candidates come from small towns and disadvantaged backgrounds and are particularly at a bigger loss.

It is important that the candidates, first and foremost, remember that it is their personality test. Calling it an interview is for convenience; it is indeed a misnomer. Their preparation must begin with this appreciation. Further, that it is very simple to understand what a good personality is. One’s training and preparation should start with identifying various ingredients, and work on these. You need to realise and believe that if you rate the IAS and other civil services as your elite dream, you should be prepared, mentally and physically, to devote to the given task wholeheartedly. You should also know that the Government and the people have the right to expect the best from these services. These sentiments must reflect in your responses to the PT questions. Simply blurting out a crammed cliché that as an IAS/ civil servant you want to serve the people, carries no conviction. One has to have that self-faith, that persona. A positive, forward looking attitude must be part of your permanent nature. And sure, much of it can be acquired through your own sincere work, and from training.

A decent personality takes you far ahead in any walk of life. However, specifically for you to come out with a stellar performance in the CSE Personality Test it is important to read as much as one can, on varied subjects; be generally well aware of domestic and international concerns, controversies, comprehensive understanding of the ongoing social development programs and technical aids applied in public governance issues, new researches across the board, achievements and celebrities of hue and their work values. One should develop reasoned opinions and fresh ideas on important issues. These aspects gain extra importance in the context of what all you may have stated against each entry in the DAFs. The basic concepts of your subjects school-onward, and the learning from the Optional subject are indeed important to be clear about. As a keen student one should also read, analyse, and imbibe usefulness of discipline and time-management in daily life, keeping commitment to others, empathy and sensitivity toward marginalised people and issues relating to them, love and pride for the country, be impatiently optimist, practise and display a sense of urgency, sustain constant desire to improve and grow, and very importantly be open to criticism and new ideas. How curious, observant, innovative and courageous you are, should distinctly come out in your answers. In a larger perspective, your faith and respect for the Indian constitutional values must float above any personal considerations and biases.

The do’s and don’ts

It is important for an impactful conduct in the PT that one should invest serious interest to learn, and practise communication skills. Much of your home work per se will give you unfailing confidence, and reflect in your respectful mannerism and body language. Nevertheless, keeping in mind the formal settings of the PT, and the presence of seasoned panellists one should speak honestly and with conviction. It is very important to be genuinely polite and respectful throughout the interview proceedings, keeping cool even at stressful, annoying moments. Indeed one should look for an opportunity of humour, some light moment which can be incorporated in your answers, without getting informal. All this of course needs a lot of practice, by yourself, with friends, and in the mock interviews. It is frequently seen that candidates walk into the interview room with little information relating to their hobbies and other interests. It is useful to practise and enjoy one’s hobby even during the interview preparation period, and read on related issues and latest developments. Additionally, one should participate in seminars/ webinars and workshops on topics of your interest, join some small value-adding online courses, watch sports and movies and try reviewing some of these and share on public domain. Giving oneself a day/ half day break is like patting yourself for good work which, besides providing physical and mental rest, propels you to cruise on.

Few things are better avoided, indeed with conscious effort. Do not be complacent or smug. Do not run into lengthy answers even if you know more. Do not show off, throw names, like a candidate with a cooking-hobby when asked of her favourite dish, literally read out a list of what all was there on MasterChef Australia; barely stopping short of sharing few recipes! Strictly avoid abbreviations, slangs, and informal expressions like, ‘yeah’, ‘you see’ etc.

Avoid superlatives, arrogant sounding phrases and turning the interaction into a debate. Also avoid any anxiety on account of unanswered questions: indeed request for an alternate question, if need be. Make a guess-answer after seeking permission.

Do not beat around the bush, otherwise as they say, snakes may come out! And one may be holed in a web of supplementary questions.

Daily physical exercise in any form is a good ingredient in your preparation for the personality test: since personality is as much apparent and physical as it is mental and emotional. One can draw up a daily timetable, and live by it. Try not to compromise on that.

Anxiety is part of being human. Do not sulk and suffer it for more than a few moments: Talk to friends, teachers, your mentor.

Sincerely sustain faith in your capability, and dream big. It is not a sermon; it should be part of your persona.

A good, desirable personality is not only the need of the hour. It gives you a smooth, better ride, everywhere. Indeed, it gives you a ‘new you’ for a lifetime.

S. C. Nagpal is an ex-civil servant. He retired as Secretary to the Government of India. He can be reached at subhashcnagpal@gmail.com