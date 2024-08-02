The growing problem of restricted access

Last month, as I sat down in the press gallery of the Rajya Sabha to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, I noticed two pairs of eyes watching all the journalists gathered there. Young security personnel in grey civvies were sitting on their haunches at the edge of the gallery, closely following our hand movements as we took down notes. Two others stood by their side. The men took turns to observe us. This was perhaps the first time, after parliament security was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force, following a security breach in December 2023, that journalists were being subjected to such intense scrutiny in the press gallery. Security personnel were present in the press galleries of the old Parliament building too, but they would observe us from a distance. What has changed is the scale of deployment and level of scrutiny.

Entry into the press gallery has been heavily restricted since COVID-19. Only two people from one organisation are allowed into the premises. After legislative business moved to the new Parliament building last year, separate entries were consigned for journalists, officials, and Members of Parliament (MPs). This was not the case in the old Parliament building. Today, journalists are frisked four times and have to walk down a long windowless corridor dotted with security cameras in order to reach the gallery.

Earlier this week, TV journalists and camerapersons were confined to an air-conditioned glass enclosure. Their movement around Parliament, or Makar Dwar, was apparently causing inconvenience to the MPs. This happened days after farm leaders who had come to meet the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament, spoke with reporters.

Some may ask why journalists need to be present in Parliament at all, as Sansad TV relays the proceedings live. But TV cameras cannot capture what journalists can: interactions, camaraderie, and banter in the House. Opposition members reach out to the Treasury benches and vice-versa, and members move from their designated seats to catch up with colleagues. All this gives us a glimpse of the bonhomie in Parliament and the various equations in the corridors of power.

On July 3, minutes before Mr. Modi was to begin his speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members requested Ministers belonging to the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), two of the BJP’s key alliance partners, to move to the front row. The JD(U)’s Lallan Singh, who was sitting at the rear end, was requested to go to the front row, but he was reluctant to move. I noticed BJP Minister Ashwini Vaishnav hold Mr. Singh’s hand and lead him to the front benches. Similarly, one of the BJP MPs offered a second-row seat to TDP Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The idea, it seemed, was to show a united alliance.

It is not only Parliament that is squeezing the space accessible to journalists. At government functions, the refreshments corner, where reporters could meet officials for candid conversations, has also been blocked over the last decade. Usually, the Minister or the chief guest would interact with journalists in these corners after the function ended. Now, security personnel are stationed so that journalists do not dare enter the VIP enclosure. At one such function, a security personnel told me, “We have arranged tea and snacks for you at the other end.” The suggestion that journalists attend events for “tea and snacks” spoke volumes about the perception of the media.

By cutting down access, politicians or the bureaucrats may heave a momentary sigh of relief; they will no longer have to be troubled by the questions posed by some journalists. However, democracies thrive and survive only when they have an inquisitive media landscape. As far as stories are concerned, they will never stop. Truth will find its way.

vijaita.singh@thehindu.co.in