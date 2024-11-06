The future of Saudi-India labour cooperation

Saudi Arabia and India enjoy a special relationship that reflects decades-old economic and socio-cultural ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diplomatic relations were established in 1947, and central to the enduring partnership is the significant exchange and collaboration that have greatly contributed to the development and prosperity of both nations.

Our two countries continue to share a close and mutually beneficial relationship, and Saudi Arabia is very proud to be a popular migration destination for Indian workers who have a strong affinity for the Kingdom. With over two million Indian expatriates working in the Kingdom, the ties between our nations have never been stronger or more productive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributions of Indian expatriate workers

For decades, Indian expatriate workers have been an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s workforce, bringing their skills, dedication, and resilience to various sectors. From construction to health care, education to engineering, their contributions have worked alongside the domestic workforce to build the Kingdom’s infrastructure and enhance its social fabric.

In both countries we are focusing on our respective strengths in information technology, space science, and other frontier technologies. This opens enormous opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration. India possesses one of the largest pools of scientific and technical manpower in the world and is well-known for its technological prowess. Many Indian expatriates, who are specialists in IT, can contribute further to the growth of Saudi IT and knowledge-based industries as we step closer towards the goals set out in Vision 2030.

Recent high-level talks between Saudi and Indian leadership marked a pivotal moment in our ongoing relationship. These discussions paved the way for substantial Saudi investments in India, reflecting a shared commitment to economic collaboration and mutual prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transforming the labour market

Our collaboration with India has helped pave the way for initiatives that have transformed the labour market in the Kingdom. The Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) in 2021 marked a significant leap forward, promoting free mobility, improving contractual relationships, and solidifying the legal rights of millions of workers. Saudi Arabia has also focused on improving the well-being of expatriate workers through various initiatives, including greater protection of workers’ wages, improved living conditions, and comprehensive health insurance, ensuring that Indian workers can thrive in a secure and supportive environment.

To further enhance the skills and employability of Indian workers, India has signed up for the Skills Verification Program with Saudi Arabia. This program aims to certify the qualifications and competencies of Indian workers, ensuring they meet the standards required by the Saudi job market. Such initiatives not only improve the quality of the workforce but also enhance the prospects of Indian workers in Saudi Arabia.

Other initiatives

Moreover, our bilateral relationship extends beyond labour collaboration. Saudi Arabia and India have engaged in numerous cultural exchange programmes, joint ventures in technology and innovation, and collaborative efforts in education, vocational training, and research. These initiatives have strengthened the socio-cultural bonds between our peoples and have paved the way for a more integrated and holistic partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh in December 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in India to exchange knowledge and experience on the skills system and workforce development.

Looking ahead, it is crucial to continue these collaborative efforts to ensure the opportunities for Indian workers in the Kingdom’s labour market continue to flourish.

This strong bilateral relationship underscores the benefits of cooperative engagement and shared goals. By working together, both nations can achieve greater economic stability and development, building a more prosperous future for all.

Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain is the Vice-Minister for Labour, Saudi Arabia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.