November 16, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

A few days ago, the CPI(M) protested against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. In August, at the CPI national Congress held in Vijayawada, leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) discussed Left unity and the need to wage a united struggle against other political forces. The CPI has also stated its target of becoming a ‘million member’ party by next year. These are lofty goals but seem particularly difficult to fulfill given the fall and fall of the Left in Andhra Pradesh over the last few decades.

In the first two general elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the Communists were the largest force after the Congress. It was in 1983 that the Left had an opportunity to grab power in the State when there was a strong anti-Congress wave. The Left parties succeeded in bringing all the non-Congress parties, including the Janata Party, onto one platform. The formation of a Left-led government was almost imminent but for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), founded only nine months earlier as an alternative to Congress hegemony.

The Left could have cashed in on the anti-Congress wave, but it failed to sense the impact of the charismatic N.T. Rama Rao on the electorate. Much to the disbelief of the Left-led alliance and the ruling Congress, the fledgling regional party captured Congress strongholds and won 202 of the 294 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 60. The CPI(M) won five, the CPI won four, and the BJP, three.

In subsequent elections — from 1985 to 1999 — the Left forged an alliance with the TDP. The TDP slowly ate into the Left’s vote base right under the nose of the Left in its strongholds. But the Left parties did not seem to realise that their cadres and sympathisers were shifting loyalty to the regional party. By some estimates, about 20% of the cadre and more than 50% of the sympathisers had shifted to the TDP by the time the CPI(M) identified the problem in 1997. The issue was discussed at the CPI(M) conclave, but the corrective measures taken to recall and retain the base are yet to yield results. Leaders of the Left agree that alliances with other political parties, more specifically the regional parties, have eroded their vote share.

Since the formation of the TDP, barring a couple of occasions, the Left continued to forge an alliance with one party or the other. In 1999, the Left parties contested independently and the TDP allied with the BJP. Again in 2014, the CPI and CPI(M) had plans to join hands with the Jai Samaikyandhra Party formed by the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, but this did not materialise. In both these instances, the CPI and CPI(M) contested independently. In 2004, the Left allied with the Congress. In 2009, it sailed with the TDP again after the latter parted from the BJP.

Today, the fact is that the Left is in steady decline in Andhra Pradesh. The Left has no representation in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Since that spectacular defeat following a ray of hope in 1983, the Left continues to strugge to retain and strengthen its voter base. The combined vote share of the CPI and CPI(M) was about 6% prior to the Left’s alliance with the TDP. It fell to about 4% by 1999. Now, it is a mere 2.5%.

As the Left parties have been handheld all these years, with which parties will they sail in the 2024 general elections? The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is volatile today. The TDP is apparently keen on joining hands with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) or the BJP. As things stand now, the BJP-JSP alliance is intact. This was evident when Mr. Kalyan met Mr. Modi a few days ago amid talk of a strain on the three-year-old alliance.

Though they talk of being united, the CPI and CPI(M) are evidently not on same page as far as electoral alliances are concerned. The CPI is determined to win from atleast one Assembly seat and is maintaining good relations with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, say party sources. For the CPI(M), it is important to strengthen the party cadre, gain sympathisers and expand the voter base instead of winning a couple of seats, say sources.

The Left has failed to increase its voter base through alliances. It is unable to mobilise people ideologically, present a credible alternative, understand caste dynamics or even attract its traditional voter base. Protesting Mr. Modi’s visit will not help the Left; it needs to do much more than protesting and posturing.