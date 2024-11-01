The essential skill of ‘media and information literacy’

Media and information literacy (MIL) has become an essential skill in the 21st century as we navigate digital landscapes where the production, dissemination, and consumption of public-interest information is rapidly changing. Not long ago, COVID-19, the first pandemic in the age of social media, highlighted the dangers of unverified or outrightly incorrect information. This ‘infodemic’ became a greater threat than the virus itself, resulting in real consequences such as racial discrimination, social boycotts, and attacks on health-care workers.

More recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has raised many concerns, which include deepfakes, algorithmic biases, targeted misinformation campaigns, and data privacy violations — all of which pose risks to public trust, security, and social cohesion. These challenges underscore the urgency of creating an Internet of Trust to ensure digital spaces are safe, reliable and inclusive.

The transformative impact of digital platforms and new content creators on how we create and consume information highlights both opportunities and risks. This year’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week (October 24-31, 2024) highlighted the need for MIL skills to help individuals identify, assess, and engage with public-interest information online.

The two sides to digital reach

Digital platforms have become vital hubs for public discourse and cultural expression. With an estimated 4.75 billion people — 60% of the global population — engaged on social networks in 2023, these spaces have transformed how we communicate and connect like never before, allowing us to have connections on a speed and scale never seen before in the history of humanity. The rapid growth of digital technologies and AI has further opened up endless opportunities for connectivity and information sharing. While they democratise access to information and promote a diversity of thought, they are also the breeding grounds for spreading misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, and conspiracy theories.

This complex environment poses significant governance challenges that impact both democracy and social cohesion. The unchecked spread of false narratives undermines trust in information systems, widens social divisions, and ultimately impedes collective efforts to tackle global crises. This is why MIL is no longer a privilege but an essential skill, equipping individuals to critically assess information and navigate digital spaces responsibly. For example, MIL encourages an awareness of algorithmic biases and helps develop skills such as resisting misinformation and fact-checking as a reflex.

UNESCO has a long-standing commitment to MIL, whether in education or within the communication and information space. In line with this mandate, in February 2024, UNESCO launched Global Citizenship Education in a Digital Age: Teacher Guidelines, which aim to equip educators with the tools to navigate digital spaces ethically and contribute to peaceful societies, both online and offline.

The implications of AI risks

The risks posed by AI are not merely technical; they have broad societal implications, urging immediate governance measures. In 2023, UNESCO launched Guidelines for the Governance of Digital Platforms outlining five key principles to create safer and more ethical digital spaces. These guidelines rest on five core principles to create a digital ecosystem rooted in trust and inclusivity. First, ‘Human Rights Due Diligence’ calls for regular risk assessments by platforms to mitigate potential human rights impacts, especially during critical times such as elections. Second, ‘Adherence to International Standards’ ensures that content design and moderation align with global human rights norms to safeguard equality and non-discrimination. Third, ‘Transparency’ emphasises clear communication on policies and practices, so that users can make informed choices. Fourth, ‘User Empowerment’ encourages platforms to offer accessible tools and information in local languages, enabling everyone, especially vulnerable groups, to engage meaningfully. Finally, ‘Accountability to Stakeholders’ lays stress on the need for platforms to be answerable to a broad array of stakeholders, including independent regulators, and to stay true to their promises of safety and openness. Together, these principles foster a collaborative approach across governments, civil society, and tech entities, paving the way for freedom of expression and access to reliable information, all while preserving the integrity of our shared digital world.

UNESCO also promotes the ethical use of AI, highlighting the importance of MIL to ensure that individuals can critically understand and engage with AI technologies. Its Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) is part of the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence — the first global regulatory instrument on AI, adopted in 2021. This methodology guides UNESCO member-states in implementing ethical AI standards, equipping citizens with the skills to discern and responsibly use AI-driven information. UNESCO is working with over 50 countries, including India, where it partners with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to assess AI capacities. In India, RAM helps policymakers identify needed regulatory and institutional changes to leverage AI’s benefits while mitigating its risks.

Awareness as the first line of defence

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast on October 27, 2024, highlighted the alarming rise in ‘digital’ scams, urging citizens to adopt a ‘stop, think, and take action’ approach. This call underscores the vital role of MIL in empowering individuals to recognise digital threats and respond responsibly. As technological advancements leap-frog, strengthening MIL skills in every community becomes essential. Raising awareness is the first line of defence against digital deception, misinformation, disinformation and creating an ‘internet of trust’.

Tim Curtis is UNESCO Director

