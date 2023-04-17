The dynast who has become a political gadfly

April 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Rahul Gandhi has inherited the mantle of a dynast. He is trying to shake off that image and be a democrat. He is also unsuccessfully trying to erase the label of a dilettante, of an easy-going ‘prince’ with privileges and entitlement — a portrait effectively painted of him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Gandhi sees himself a young rebel. Some would say he is a rebel without a cause. It is difficult to make out what Mr. Gandhi precisely stands for. It is not enough to be anti-Modi; he has to come up with his own clear vision for India — on the economy, employment, charges of appeasement of minorities and vote bank politics of his party. He has to counter the impression created by the BJP that he is anti-Hindu, and clarify his stand on these and other issues. He is attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his alleged proximity to crony capitalists and, in particular, of favouring the Adani group, but those accusations do not totally turn the tide in his favour as the Congress was as guilty of the same scandals when it was in power. Only the names of the tycoons were different during the United Progressive Alliance era. The people know that most politicians are in bed with big business. The BJP is only more brazen.

Fighting perception

Mr. Gandhi is no longer young, but he is strong and agile. He sprinted under the scorching sun during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and outran youngsters. He wants to resonate with young India. But he has a problem. He is still perceived as a dynast. Perhaps he is. He still calls the shots in the party without any authority. The recent election to the post of Congress president came across as a sham as Mallikarjun Kharge, the genial octogenarian, is considered by many as a Gandhi appointee. Mr. Gandhi is caught between the young brigade and the entrenched, fawning old guard. All this is coming in the way of not only keeping his party strong and cohesive, but also in inspiring the Opposition to band together and be a credible challenge to the BJP.

Mr. Gandhi’s interactions with members of the British Parliament, journalists and foreign universities in the U.K. showed him as a decent man with knowledge and maturity. He is no ‘Pappu,’ as made out by his opponents. He attracts crowds and media attention as he and his family name have charisma. Yet, he is seen as indecisive and weak unlike Mr. Modi. His equivocation on many issues seem to be in contrast to the shrewd mercilessness and purposive actions of not just Mr. Modi, but of his own grandmother Indira Gandhi. He often comes across as a perennial Prince Hamlet, forever tormented by doubts. Look at the ham-handed way in which he handled the internal party strife in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. His ill-advised actions and prevarication destabilised Congress State governments and the party lost two States that were in power. Rajasthan is tottering as the war between Ashok Gehlot and Sachil Pilot continues.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a brilliant idea to galvanise the flagging morale of the Congress. Rahul’s indefatigable energy, infectious enthusiasm and the theme of knitting together the country by rising above differences of caste and creed attracted crowds. Meanwhile, two important State elections were conducted. He should have taken short breaks from the yatra and campaigned for his party, but he faltered. He said his yatra was not political and skipped the two States. He would have improved his party’s score in Gujarat and probably won Himachal Pradesh where the Congress had a good standing and people were disenchanted with the incumbent BJP. Of what use is a political leader who is not obsessed with winning to the point of madness? Despite losses in those two States, Mr. Gandhi’s stature rose after he completed the yatra. His perseverance, endearing ways, bonding with the common folk, and recurring theme that love will always triumph over hatred gave hope that communal harmony will return. He was seen to be maturing as a serious politician.

But soon after, Mr. Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case filed in 2019 for recklessly asking why all “thieves” have the surname Modi. He was given an opportunity to apologise. If he had done that, the matter could have ended there and would have shown him in good light. But Mr. Gandhi refused. When asked why he did not apologise, he said he was a Gandhi and not a Savarkar to apologise. He again displayed indiscretion. All this showed Mr. Gandhi as lacking in good judgment. The BJP top leadership have done worse: they have spewed venom against religious minorities, instigated violence, and insulted the Gandhi family. But to sustain the goodwill generated during the yatra, Mr. Gandhi will need to do better.

A united Opposition

Mr. Gandhi must resolve to win elections not only for the Congress, but cast aside his ego and build alliances so that the Opposition can fight the elections as a united front. He must assess his party’s strengths and weaknesses in various States and take a back seat where regional parties are better positioned to outperform the BJP. Mr. Gandhi must declare that he will be open to the idea of someone else becoming the Prime Minister. This may be the biggest challenge for him and the Opposition. The regional leaders are as authoritarian as Mr. Modi who they accuse of being an autocrat. They have overblown egos and are temperamental with disparate ideologies. If Mr. Gandhi can bind the Opposition to form the next government, no one will care that he is a dynast. Nothing succeeds like success.

Captain G.R. Gopinath is a soldier, farmer and founder of Air Deccan

