The Congress face of Kerala

August 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The recent reshuffle of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is unlikely to have any qualitative impact on the party’s organisational set-up in Kerala. However, it could disturb the delicate balance of equations in the faction-ridden party and ignite another round of bitter acrimony among its leaders, which the Congress can ill afford before the 2024 general elections.

The rejig has already caused some heartburn for senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was not made a full-fledged member but rather a permanent invitee to the highest decision-making body.

At the same time, the Central leadership of the party was compelled to induct Shashi Tharoor, a member of the G-23 group, who contested against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the organisational polls. The high command likely considered Mr. Tharoor’s growing popularity in the State, his intellectual prowess, and broader national factors, but many party persons believe that his elevation is a strategic move to quell his burgeoning ambitions for the post of Chief Minister.

Despite his intention to step down from the party’s top echelon, veteran leader A.K. Antony retained his place as part of the old guard. AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal is also a permanent member, while MP Kodikkunil Suresh is a special invitee. MP K. Muraleedharan, son of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, had also yearned for a position in the CWC. Mr. Tharoor, Mr. Chennithala, Mr. Muraleedharan, and Mr. Venugopal all hail from the same community, which meant that only one new entrant would be inducted into the party’s upper ranks from that community.

The reconstituted CWC has not introduced new members from the Christian or Muslim community. Given that the Muslim and Christian communities in Kerala closely monitor national-level developments within the Congress, this is significant, especially considering the ruling CPI(M)’s efforts to court the Muslim community through the Indian Union Muslim League, a partner of the Congress, to counter anti-incumbency.

The CWC overhaul hints at the Congress’s preparation for the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the issues plaguing the party in Kerala remain unresolved. The replacement of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran with K. Sudhakaran has not improved the situation of the party till now. Widespread infighting persists. The present Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, is struggling to make a mark to challenge the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala. The upcoming bypoll in the Puthuppally Assembly segment, necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy, might sway sentiment favourably towards his son, Chandy Oommen, the Congress candidate there. However, a bypoll differs from a Lok Sabha or Assembly poll.

Currently, the Congress party lacks a popular leader in Kerala. While Mr. Antony, the sole popular leader, remains politically inactive, the popularity of Mr. Muraleedharan and Mr. Sudhakaran is limited to their respective regional strongholds.

Many believe that Mr. Chennithala has been diverging from the party line since his removal as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly post the 2021 elections. His popularity within a specific faction of the Congress notwithstanding, Mr. Chennithala might be eager for a battle, but will have to wait until the Puthuppallly Assembly bypoll concludes. The Central leadership may pacify him by offering him a role, such as leader in charge of another State.

Therefore, the Congress leadership should nurture a potential leader like Mr. Tharoor and involve him in State politics. While he may lack the typical traits of a Kerala politician, having not risen through party hierarchy or aligned with groups, Mr. Tharoor has evolved into a capable and thoughtful leader. His knack for connecting with community leaders across religions, combined with his appeal to the aspirational middle class and youth, holds promising prospects.

It is urgent that the Congress promotes a face, for its survival. The failure to seize this opportunity could lead the party to a prolonged era of political irrelevance in Kerala. The party’s destiny hinges on its ability to change, empower nascent leaders, and articulate a vision that fits seamlessly with the hopes of Kerala’s changing electorate.