The commonality of dissent and disunity

March 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 26, 2023 09:57 pm IST

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Telangana, all the three major contenders – the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – seem confident of victory. However, internal dissidence and one-upmanship is dividing their rank and file.

While Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao remains the undisputed leader of the BRS, Congress and BJP leaders are busy trying to pull down their party chiefs and sending regular complaints about them to their high command in New Delhi.

The problem of groupism in the Congress comes at a time when the party’s fortunes look much better compared to a few years ago. Back then, the Congress suffered defections, election defeats and loss of confidence. The differences came to the fore when senior leaders led a mini revolt against Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of promoting ‘outsiders’ at their cost. ‘Outsiders’ refer to leaders of the Telugu Desam Party who joined the Congress along with Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The revolt, led by former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others, led to the replacement of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, Manickam Tagore. Manikrao Thakare, a seasoned leader from Maharashtra who replaced Mr. Tagore, successfully put a lid on the dissidence.

But the joy of unity was short-lived when differences erupted among the cadre while planning the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. When Mr. Revanth Reddy announced his Yatra for Change as a part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra, seniors alleged that the AICC had not given permission for the event. Mr. Revanth Reddy nevertheless went ahead with the 30-day yatra, which received a huge response in the villages and constituency headquarters. Thereafter, another leader, Maheshwar Reddy, also announced a yatra from Adilabad. All the senior leaders who had opposed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s yatra joined Mr. Maheshwar Reddy’s yatra on the first day. But in a puzzling turn of events, this yatra was suspended after three days. Mr. Vikramarka also embarked on a yatra from Adilabad to Khammam. This was also seen as another challenge to Mr. Revanth Reddy’s yatra. Mr. Thakare inaugurated both Mr. Maheshwar Reddy’s and Mr. Vikramarka’s yatras. The party’s argument that all the senior leaders can plan their own yatras has only confused the cadre instead of rallying them against the government.

Meanwhile, the problem of dissidence in districts and constituencies is weighing down the BRS. Sitting MLAs have allegedly taken control of party affairs in their constituencies by cutting out prominent leaders. The issue persists in most constituencies with the exception of Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircill, represented by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Harish Rao and Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, respectively. In Wanaparthy, represented by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Loknath Reddy and many other key leaders were apparently peeved with the Minister, and resigned from the party.

While the leadership crisis is far from acute, there are rumblings in the BRS too. In the Hyderabad district party meeting, for instance, there were accusations that the leadership is ignoring the old guard and encouraging new entrants from the opposition.

Even the BJP, which enjoys the image of being a disciplined party, is grappling with the same issues. State chief Bandi Sanjay, an aggressive leader who has become popular, is now the target of several leaders. Led by Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, the unhappy lot of leaders went to New Delhi demanding that he be replaced.

Even Mr. Sanjay’s friend Arvind Dharmapuri, who is Nizamabad MP, opposed his unsavoury comments on BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who is facing charges in the Delhi liquor policy case. The emerging power centre in the form of Rajya Sabha MP K. Lakshman is worrying Mr. Sanjay’s camp. As all these issues spilled into the public domain, the party high command convened a meeting and apparently told party members that Mr. Sanjay would continue as party chief and the others would have to bury their differences.

The biggest challenge to these parties comes from within. The BRS will especially have to deal with these challenges deftly and tactfully if it wants to remain in power.